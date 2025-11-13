Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to accelerate digital transformation in financial services, enhance client experiences, and strengthen private wealth solutions, cementing the emirate’s solid position as a leading global hub for finance, innovation, and family business prosperity.

Under the agreement, Mashreq will work closely with DIFC to introduce advanced digital onboarding and banking solutions for DIFC-based clients, while integrating technology-driven efficiencies that simplify account opening and improve access to financial services, enhancing support for family offices and private wealth structures. The collaboration will also promote venture building and FinTech engagement to advance DIFC’s technology-focused ecosystem – further driving innovation in financial services, FinTech, and digital insurance – as well as exploring targeted propositions for global corporates, SMEs, high-net-worth families, and entrepreneurs establishing in the Centre.

From an international perspective, the partnership will focus on enabling capital flows and commercial corridors across key markets, including India, Egypt, China, Hong Kong, the UK, and the GCC. It will further explore digital financing and PropTech opportunities, wealth advisory initiatives, family governance solutions, and the potential launch of Mashreq’s private banking and insurance entities within the DIFC framework.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: "DIFC is driving collaboration with partners like Mashreq to be catalysts for growth across key pillars of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), including financial services, technology and innovation, and family wealth. By combining our strengths, we will create new opportunities for financial institutions, family offices, and entrepreneurs to thrive in Dubai, leveraging our world-class legal and regulatory environment and Mashreq's banking expertise. This partnership will further differentiate Dubai as the leading financial city in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia."

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: “Mashreq is committed to advancing Dubai’s role as a global hub for finance, wealth, and enterprise. Our collaboration with DIFC reflects a shared vision to drive innovation, enhance digital access, and strengthen the ecosystem for international investors, strengthen family wealth capabilities, and empower high-potential businesses and investors to succeed with DIFC as their global home. Together, we aim to advance a future-ready financial ecosystem that unlocks growth, enhances global connectivity, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a destination for long-term prosperity and innovation.”

Through shared programs, clients of the DIFC ecosystem will benefit from simplified onboarding, priority processing for referred applications, seamless access to banking, and enhanced wealth advisory support that reflects the evolving needs of global investors, family enterprises, and founders choosing Dubai as their base for expansion.

As part of the collaboration, Mashreq and DIFC will jointly explore new pathways in digital finance, private banking, insurance, and wealth protection, while also advancing dedicated solutions for family governance, succession planning, financial structuring, and next-generation advisory.

To enhance its Family Wealth Sector offerings, Mashreq will collaborate with the DIFC Family Wealth Centre (DFWC) to develop solutions for governance, succession planning, tax optimisation, and family charters, tailored to the needs of families and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to advancing Dubai’s role as a global destination for digital wealth, enterprise, and innovation. It aims to create an integrated financial ecosystem built on technology, connectivity, and trusted advisory services. By combining Mashreq’s financial expertise and global reach with DIFC’s world-class legal and regulatory framework, the partnership will create an environment where investors, family offices, and businesses can thrive with clarity, confidence, and scale. The three parties will continue to work together on strategic initiatives that strengthen market access, advance excellence in family wealth services, and position Dubai at the forefront of global financial leadership.

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centers of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com

For media inquiries, please write to: media@mashreq.com

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,800 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

