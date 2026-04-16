Dubai, UAE – Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has partnered with Toothpick, a prominent healthcare platform with a network of more than 1,000 dental and aesthetic clinics, to launch Mashreq NEO Credit Loans, a new embedded financing solution that enables customers using Toothpick network clinics across the UAE to access flexible, high-value financing directly at the point of care.

The new partnership means for the first time in the UAE healthcare sector, patients can finance dental and aesthetic treatments of up to AED 150,000 through a fully digital, integrated, and seamless journey. The solution removes traditional payment barriers for higher-ticket procedures, allowing customers to proceed with treatments with greater confidence and affordability.

The agreement marks an important milestone in Mashreq’s Banking-as-a-Service strategy, reinforcing its leadership in embedded finance and digital lending. By integrating Mashreq NEO Credit Loans into Toothpick’s platform, Mashreq expands its reach into the healthcare ecosystem while delivering a customer-focused experience that aligns with the UAE’s accelerating shift toward digital banking solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Ghazal Al Sakaal, Global Head of Ecosystems and Platform Banking at Mashreq said: “Our collaboration with Toothpick reflects Mashreq’s commitment to delivering innovative and accessible financial solutions that meet real customer needs. By embedding high-value financing solutions directly into the healthcare journey, we are enabling patients to make important treatment decisions with greater ease while supporting clinics with a seamless, trusted payment experience.”

Through the integrated process, clinics initiate the financing request via Toothpick’s platform, after which Mashreq authenticates the customer and shares a secure link to complete the application. Once approved, funds are disbursed directly to the clinic, creating a streamlined and efficient experience for both customers and healthcare providers.

Sary Azakir, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at Toothpick, said: “Our partnership with Mashreq introduces a new standard for healthcare financing in the UAE. We thank Mashreq for their trust in the Toothpick ecosystem, and we look forward to innovating together by combining Toothpick’s strong clinic network with Mashreq’s digital lending capabilities. Using innovation and technology to expand access to care and help bridge financial challenges will remain our focus and commitment.”

This partnership addresses the growing demand for financing beyond traditional BNPL limits expanding access to both essential and premium healthcare services by offering higher-value, flexible financing solutions.

The partnership will initially focus on dental and aesthetic clinics across the UAE, with plans to explore expansion into additional healthcare verticals in the coming months.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is a leading financial institution headquartered in Dubai, serving individuals, entrepreneurs, corporates, and institutions across the UAE and key regional and international markets. With a heritage spanning nearly six decades, Mashreq combines digital-first innovation with deep relationship banking across retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global markets, transaction banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, and treasury. The bank delivers secure, advanced, and customer-centric experiences while actively driving the transition toward a sustainable economy. Through a robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Mashreq is committed to facilitating sustainable finance, fostering responsible operations, and delivering positive societal impact.

With an extensive international footprint spanning the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Pakistan, Türkiye, India, the UK, the US, and Hong Kong, Mashreq seamlessly connects regional businesses with global markets while maintaining deep local expertise.

Guided by its core purpose to help customers Rise Every Day, Mashreq partners with clients to navigate change, unlock sustainable growth opportunities, and achieve long-term success.

For more information, please visit: www.mashreq.com | media@mashreq.com