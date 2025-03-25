Masdar set to invest €184 million to acquire 49.99% of four Endesa solar assets in Spain with a capacity of 446 MW, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions

Agreement will build upon Masdar’s 2024 acquisition from Endesa in Spain of a 49.99% stake in 2GW portfolio of solar assets, with a potential BESS hybridization of up to 0.5GW

Proposed agreement will further strengthen Masdar’s position in one of EU’s largest solar markets, supporting Spain’s NECP targets and the EU’s Net Zero 2050 goal

As one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, Masdar has a current capacity of more than 50 GW and is targeting 100GW by 2030

Madrid, Spain; Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, announced today an agreement with Endesa S.A. to acquire a 49.99 percent stake in four solar plants in Spain, with a total capacity of 446 megawatts (MW). The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, would see Masdar invest €184 million for the stake in the assets, which have an enterprise value of €368 million.

These operating assets mark a significant milestone in Masdar’s continued growth in the Iberian Peninsula and across Europe, and further its commitment to advancing the region’s renewable energy ambitions. The proposed acquisition follows last year’s agreement between Masdar and Endesa to partner in a portfolio of over 2GW of solar assets, with the potential to add 0.5GW of battery storage, in one of Spain’s biggest renewable energy transactions in recent years.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: "This acquisition further reflects Masdar’s commitment to supporting Europe’s decarbonization goals and advancing the global energy transformation. It also marks another significant step in our strategic expansion in the Iberian Peninsula and Europe, adding to our growing portfolio on the continent. Strengthening our partnership with Endesa positions us to unlock new renewable energy opportunities across Europe and beyond, while driving sustainable growth and boosting prosperity.”

“With this transaction, we are renewing the cooperation launched last year with a major player such as Masdar,” Flavio Cattaneo, Enel Group CEO, said. “The agreement signed today demonstrates our commitment to accelerate the energy transition also in partnership with large international industrial groups, in line with our Strategic Plan.”

Masdar’s continued partnership with Endesa is expected to play a significant role in helping Spain meet its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) targets. Last year, Masdar also acquired Saeta, an established renewables platform with an operating portfolio of 745MW of predominantly wind assets, and a 1.6GW development pipeline in Spain and Portugal. This latest transaction brings Masdar’s total operational capacity in the Iberian Peninsula to 3.2GW.

Masdar is committed to supporting the EU reach its 2050 net-zero targets. Last month, Masdar and global energy leader Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential renewable energy opportunities in countries including Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Advisors:

Masdar has retained BNPP as its transaction advisor, Linklaters as legal advisor, UL as technical advisor, PwC as its tax advisor.

Banks:

The acquisition will be partially funded via acquisition financing from BNPP, Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo, ADCB and FAB. Lenders were advised by Ashurst.

-Ends-

Contacts:

For Masdar media enquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For Endesa media enquiries, please contact: gnm@enel.com

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About Endesa:

Endesa is a leading electricity company in Spain and the second largest in Portugal. It is also the second largest gas operator in the Spanish market. It manages a vertically integrated business including the generation, distribution and retailing of electricity. It also offers value-added services aimed at the electrification of energy uses in homes, businesses and public administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs as well as Corporate Social Responsibility, where the Endesa Foundation is also active. Endesa’s workforce numbers around 9,000 employees. Endesa is a subsidiary of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe.