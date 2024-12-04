Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering sustainable urban community and free zone, has introduced two new tailored business packages—Start Lite and Business One. These initiatives aim to attract a diverse array of companies, streamline the business setup process, and support Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030 in fostering a resilient, innovation-driven economy.

Abu Dhabi Business Week, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADBW brings together over 150 speakers and 8,000 participants to focus on growth, partnerships, and sustainability.

The newly introduced packages cater to the specific needs of startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises.

“Masdar City is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for economic diversification by creating tailored solutions that empower businesses to grow and thrive,” said Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City. “The launch of these packages is another step toward addressing the evolving needs of the business community while contributing to the emirate’s innovation-driven goals.”

Designed for startups and entrepreneurs, this package offers business setup starting from AED 3,500, enabling up to three business activities with a zero-visa quota. Business One Package: Geared toward established and expanding companies, this package provides setup starting from AED 17,500, allowing up to five business activities, one free visa for the company’s lifetime, and support for up to three shareholders, with options to add more at an additional cost.

Both packages include streamlined registration processes, Smart Station leases for adaptable workspaces, and comprehensive support services to enable businesses to start and operate seamlessly.

Masdar City plays a vital role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and sustainability goals. As part of the UAE’s Falcon Economy and Vision 2030, the city fosters collaboration across key industries such as energy, artificial intelligence, life sciences, mobility, and space technology.

Home to more than 1,100 companies—including global leaders like Siemens Energy, G42, Beamtrail, Insilco Medicine, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) Masdar City offers an unparalleled ecosystem for innovation and collaboration. Our tenants have achieved significant milestones within Masdar City, leveraging its infrastructure and networks to accelerate advancements in clean technology, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

Strategically located just 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, Masdar City provides unmatched connectivity, making it a prime base for companies looking to expand regionally and globally.

