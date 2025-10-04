Companies will assess opportunities for transportation of green hydrogen and derivatives across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Masdar, a global clean energy leader and a pioneer in green hydrogen, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore transport solutions for the green hydrogen value chain across the nation.

Through this collaboration, the companies will assess opportunities to utilize Etihad Rail’s growing national network to enable transportation of feedstocks and products along the green hydrogen and derivatives value chain, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and others.

The signing ceremony was held during the Global Rail Transport and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, taking place this week in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar witnessed the signing, with the signatories being Dr. Faye Al Hersh, Associate Director, Development UAE, Masdar and Adhraa Almansoori, Director Public Policy & Sustainability at Etihad Rail.

His Excellency Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail said: “This collaboration with Masdar underscores the role of rail as the backbone of sustainable logistics in the UAE. Our network will provide the critical infrastructure to move green hydrogen and its derivatives at scale, supporting innovation, energy security, and long-term economic growth. Through this partnership, Etihad Rail is reinforcing its commitment to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the energy transition.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar, said: “This strategic partnership with Etihad Rail moves us closer to being able to deliver green hydrogen and derivative products at industrial scale to drive energy system transformation and enhance energy security. Through collaborations like this, we can build the green hydrogen value chain, support the UAE and decarbonization efforts, and drive sustainable socioeconomic growth.”

Masdar is aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen and its derivatives globally by 2030, with the company developing and investing in commercial projects and building scalable platforms in key markets around the world. Etihad Rail operates freight services across the UAE, connecting industrial zones and maritime ports, with passenger services set to launch in 2026.

The collaboration is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, which aims to strengthen the nation’s position as a producer and supplier of low-emission hydrogen by 2031, and help reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as land, sea, and air transport, chemicals and fertilizers, and metals, including aluminum, iron, and steel.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

About Etihad Rail

Etihad Rail was established under Federal Law No. 2 with the mandate of overseeing the development, construction, and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network. Part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the National Railway Network is the largest project to consolidate the strength of the union for the next fifty years.

Since 2016, Etihad Rail has successfully operated the Shah-Habshan-Ruwais route, transporting granulated sulphur for export, and establishing rail as a safe and sustainable mode of transport with a proven track record. In 2023, construction on the network expansion was completed, marking the inauguration of the UAE National Railway Network, now spanning a length of 900 km from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah, as well as the launch of full freight operations. Etihad Rail continues to develop its passenger services, which will be operated along the same network in the future.

Etihad Rail connects the emirates, linking industrial and commercial centres with 11 terminals, including four major ports: Ruwais Inland Terminal, Ruwais Port, ICAD, Khalifa Port, DIC, Jebel Ali Port, Al Ghail Dry Port, Fujairah Port, Ghuwaifat Terminal, Shah Terminal, and Habshan Terminal.

