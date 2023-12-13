-Amr Baybars: The center serves customers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Lebanon... and a new pricing policy for products during 2024.

Cairo: Maryzad, a leading company in the field of solar energy, plans to launch the first logistics center to serve solar energy projects in Egypt and neighboring countries.

Engineer Amr Baybars, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Maryzad Solar Co., and agent of the Chinese company Longi, the world's first in the field of manufacturing solar energy components, revealed that the logistics center will be launched in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with total investments amounting to about 40 million pounds.

He said in press statements on the sidelines of a workshop organized by Maryzad Solar yesterday to train the company’s customers on solar energy project systems - in the presence of representatives of the Chinese Longi - that the center will serve Egypt, the countries of Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and then Libya at a later stage because it will contribute to securing the customers’ needs for the solar energy components needed for them. In addition, it will protect the company and its customers from disruptions or price changes.

He pointed out that during the next year, Maryzad is relying on further expansion in Egypt because it is the company’s mother market and the largest among the countries in the region.

The president of Maryzad Co. revealed that his company is preparing, through the Chinese Longi, to launch new products in the field of solar energy during the year 2024, in addition to following a pricing policy for new products that is suitable and good for all customers to preserve the Egyptian market, anticipating the return of stability to currency prices in the coming period.

Baybars said that his company is studying in the coming period to expand into more foreign markets, especially Arab ones from neighboring countries, by working to forge partnerships and increase the number of customers within the framework of the company’s plan to develop its business and increase reliance on clean and renewable energies.

Baggio Ting, General Manager of Longi in the Middle East and Central Asia, said that his company is preparing to invest strongly in the Egyptian market in the upcoming period due to Egypt’s importance, status, and strategic location.

During the workshop on developing the skills of the company’s customers in Egypt, Ting added that the most prominent challenges facing the solar energy sector in the region are the change in the currency price in addition to the increase in supply abroad and price fluctuations in products, which represent one of the most important challenges for companies operating in the sector.

He pointed out that trade exchange between the BRICS countries in local currencies will encourage Chinese investors and others to increase their presence in the Egyptian market, especially since Longi is the first in the world in the field of manufacturing solar panels, and will contribute to increasing Egypt’s domestic product against the backdrop of attracting foreign investments.

Ting explained that Longi aims for sustainable cooperation with its partners in Egypt, led by the Egyptian government, as well as Maryzad Solar Co., its agent in Egypt, in light of Egypt’s great potential in the field of solar energy, which may place it among the ranks of the most advanced countries in the field of clean and renewable energies.

He revealed that his company has launched a branch of the Longi Academy in the Middle East region in the city of Dubai and is preparing to launch another branch in Egypt, explaining that the academy is a free educational facility that trains customers on how to deal with cells, components, maintenance and other logistical matters, and the training in it is “online” or face-to-face.

Mohamed Zaki, Director of the Marketing Sector at Maryzad Solar Energy Company, said that the company aims to work continuously to increase the number of its customers, which it considers to be success partners and is keen to develop their skills, which contributed to holding a workshop to train them on all matters related to solar stations, which is the first of its kind in the field in Egypt.

Zaki explained that the number of the company’s distributors increased to more than 20 distributors nationwide by the end of 2023, and the number of its clients reaches more than 400 companies, a large portion of whom are in the field of supplies and installations in the field of solar energy.

He revealed that Maryzad achieved growth in the local market during 2023 in light of the obstacles and challenges that occurred recently, most notably the Russia-Ukraine war and currency fluctuations in addition to the war in Gaza, indicating that Maryzad seeks in the upcoming period to be tapped for providing supplies for huge projects in the field of solar energy in Egypt and the foreign market.

Egypt aims to increase the proportion of energies generated from new and renewable sources in the energy mix to 42% by 2030, and to increase the rate of reducing emissions in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution sector to 80 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, up from 70 million tons.