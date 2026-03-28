Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the launch of “iMarkaz Invest”, a next-generation digital trading platform designed to enhance the client experience and expand access to financial markets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US through a secure, intuitive, and efficient digital interface.

The launch of “iMarkaz Invest” represents a key milestone in Markaz’s ongoing digital transformation journey and reflects its proactive response to the rapid evolution of Kuwait’s financial services landscape. As investor expectations shift toward seamless digital engagement and real-time access, Markaz continues to adapt by integrating advanced technology with its institutional investment expertise and governance standards.

“iMarkaz Invest” has been developed to empower investors with greater control, transparency, and flexibility in managing their portfolios.

The platform provides seamless access to markets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US, as well as real-time market data and portfolio visibility, within a regulated and technology-driven environment, while maintaining the disciplined investment approach that has defined Markaz for over five decades. The simplified account opening process enhances accessibility, allowing investors to begin their investment journey faster and more efficiently.

Salman Olayan, Senior Vice President – Strategic Planning, Digitization & Analytics at Markaz. said:

“The launch of ‘iMarkaz Invest’ reflects Markaz’s focus on building digital solutions that are not only innovative, but also practical, secure, and intuitive for everyday use. The platform has been developed to offer a seamless user experience through a modern interface, efficient navigation, real-time visibility, and the speed required for today’s investment decisions. Every aspect of the platform was designed to make the trading journey more accessible and responsive, while maintaining the reliability, security, and operational standards that our clients expect from Markaz.”

Designed to work in harmony with Markaz’s Wealth Management offerings, “iMarkaz Invest” creates a unified investment experience that blends self-directed digital capabilities with the option to access advisory expertise as clients’ financial needs evolve. This integrated approach allows investors to navigate markets with confidence, supported by Markaz’s research, insights, and long-standing investment discipline.

Maryam Al Rifae, Senior Vice President – Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, commented: “‘iMarkaz Invest’ has been designed to elevate the client experience by providing straightforward digital access to a carefully selected group of markets that offer both strength and relevance for investors. Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US represent solid markets, combining regional significance with broader international investment potential. Through this platform, we are enabling clients to access these opportunities within a streamlined, trusted, and efficient environment that reflects Markaz’s commitment to evolving alongside their needs.”

The platform features a modern and intuitive interface, a real-time dashboard for monitoring holdings and portfolio performance, streamlined digital onboarding for faster account opening, and access to both local and international markets. Users benefit from a robust technological infrastructure that prioritizes data security, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance, with dedicated resources available to assist and guide clients throughout trading hours, ensuring a seamless experience.

Integrated within Markaz’s existing application ecosystem, the service is conveniently accessible through the current Markaz portal and mobile application, allowing clients to easily manage their investments from anywhere.

The launch also signals Markaz’s broader ambition to continuously enhance its digital capabilities. Future enhancements will focus on expanding functionality, enriching data insights, and further integrating digital solutions across its service offerings, enabling clients to benefit from ongoing innovation aligned with global best practices.

By combining digital agility with institutional credibility, “Markaz” reinforces its position as a leading investment institution in Kuwait. The introduction of iMarkaz Invest reflects the company’s ability to evolve with market trends, support the growing demand for self-directed investment solutions, and deliver long-term value through responsible and forward-looking innovation.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com