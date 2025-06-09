Dubai, UAE – marhaba, part of dnata and a leading global airport hospitality brand, has partnered with PRIME Health to provide premium travel services for passengers arriving in Dubai for medical treatment.

Driven by a commitment to patient well-being, the partnership ensures a smooth and stress-free travel experience that complements the quality of care provided by PRIME Health.

marhaba will provide its full airport hospitality offering to support medical travellers, including its signature Meet & Greet, Chauffeur and Lounge services. In addition, its recently announced Check-in Anywhere and Land & Leave solutions will further enhance the journey, enabling a smooth, hands-free experience from arrival to departure.

Jaffar Dawood, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice President - UAE Airport Operations, said: “We are pleased to partner with PRIME Health to further enhance the medical tourism experience in Dubai. With marhaba’s personalised service and Arabian hospitality, twinned with Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, we ensure medical travellers feel looked after from the moment they land. This partnership reflects our shared focus on care, comfort and service excellence.”

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director, PRIME Health, said: “At PRIME Health, we believe exceptional care starts well before a patient enters the hospital. Our partnership with marhaba ensures international patients receive a warm, stress-free welcome the moment they land. By combining world-class hospitality with trusted medical expertise, we are redefining the healthcare journey making it as seamless and supportive as possible from arrival to recovery.”

Dubai welcomed over 691,000 people for medical treatments in 2023, with spending on healthcare services exceeding AED 1.03 billion (US$ 280 million). The emirate is rapidly positioning itself as a leading global destination for medical tourism, combining advanced healthcare with world-class luxury and personalised care.

According to PRIME Health, international patient flows to Dubai have grown across diverse medical specialisms, with dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, and fertility treatments leading demand. Medical tourists increasingly seek Dubai's orthopaedic treatments, particularly joint replacement surgeries, and the city’s range of the latest cosmetic treatments also remain popular with visitors.

As part of its growing network, PRIME Health also operates medical centres within terminals one and three at Dubai International airport (DXB), providing convenient access to high-quality care for travellers.

marhaba, which means ‘welcome’ in Arabic, was launched in the UAE to help passengers arriving in or departing from Dubai International airport. The popularity of meet & greet services has grown exponentially in line with Dubai’s growth as a major international travel hub, and marhaba has continually expanded its product offering with a growing list of services and extra options designed to make the passenger airport experience as comfortable as possible.

The marhaba brand is part of dnata, one of the world’s largest air services providers. A trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata offers ground handling, cargo, travel catering & retail services in over 30 countries across six continents.

