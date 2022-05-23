Cairo, Egypt: – MARAKEZ, one of Egypt’s leading mixed-use real estate developers, and KarmSolar, Egypt’s leading solar energy company and multi-utility provider, signed a 22 MW power distribution agreement for D5M, the developer’s latest retail destination and part of District Five, MARAKEZ’s flagship development in East Cairo.

Under the power distribution agreement, KarmSolar will invest in D5M’s electricity infrastructure and will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the development’s internal electricity grid, as well as billing and payment collection for District Five tenants.

“MARAKEZ is setting the benchmark for mixed-use developments in Egypt. We are looking forward to establishing a progressive partnership with KarmSolar as we target clean energy for our projects. We always aim to provide the highest standards for the communities we serve” said Eng. Basil Ramzy, CEO of MARAKEZ.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a 1.7 MWp on-site solar station to power D5M using green renewable energy with the objective of expanding its solar capacity to power 100% of the entire project with renewable energy by 2027.

Commenting on the agreement, KarmSolar co-founder and CEO Ahmed Zahran said, “MARAKEZ is one of the most innovative and accomplished developers to partner with. D5M is a mega development and an important milestone for the KarmSolar urban power distribution program, as it will be the pinnacle of our expansion in East Cairo.”

D5M’s 22 MW Power Distribution Agreement brings KarmSolar’s total power distribution portfolio to over 40 MWs covering real estate developments and geographical regions across Egypt. The growth of the power distribution business is attributed to the unique value proposition offered by KarmSolar including the direct investment in each development’s energy infrastructure which significantly reduces the development cost for developers.

The power distribution and on-site solar solution to be established at D5M also includes App-enabled smart meters for tenants, EV charging stations, and electricity-backed financing programs for tenant businesses in the development, as part of an industry-defining power distribution offering that goes beyond what any other power distribution service provider can offer developers in terms of cost savings and value-added services.

About MARAKEZ for Real Estate Investment

MARAKEZ is a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian conglomerate and largest mall developer and operator in the region – The Fawaz AlHokair Group. MARAKEZ is one of the largest mixed-use developers in Egypt with a portfolio of projects with one of the highest recurring revenue profiles in the country. Anchored by the flagship Mall of Arabia in West Cairo, MARAKEZ projects include the first residential towers in 6thOctober, AEON, as well as D5M, Mindhaus and District Five residential project in New Katameya. In addition to the opening of Mall of Tanta in 2019, Town Center in 2020 and the upcoming opening of Mall of Mansoura in 2023.

About KarmSolar

KarmSolar spearheads the growth of the private solar energy market in Egypt, revolutionizing that market through the introduction of innovative and integrated solutions across the industrial, agricultural, commercial and tourism sectors. With unique technical and financial expertise, deployed across solar-integrated solutions in energy, water, and construction utilities, today KarmSolar leads the Egyptian market with the largest portfolio of private solar energy projects.

