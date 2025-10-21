Dubai, UAE – Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai proudly announces that its programs have been accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The decision follows a rigorous review based on the Ministry’s outcome-based framework, which evaluates programs across graduate employability, learning outcomes, industry partnerships, research, institutional reputation, and community engagement.

Since establishing its Dubai campus in 2000, MAHE has grown into the region’s first Indian multidisciplinary university in the Gulf region. The campus offers programs in engineering, information technology, business and finance, interior design, liberal arts, and other fields, attracting students from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. The new accreditation builds on MAHE Dubai’s longstanding institutional license and signals that its teaching and research meet the UAE’s ambitious standards.

Dr. Sudhindra Shamanna, Pro Vice Chancellor at Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai campus, commented, “This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the trust of our students and the support of our industry partners. The accreditation validates our efforts to create programs that blend rigorous academic foundations with practical relevance. It also reinforces our responsibility to prepare graduates who are not just job ready but life ready, equipped to contribute to the nation’s progress.”

MAHE Dubai’s commitment to excellence has earned recognition across multiple platforms in the region. The campus also maintains active research and industry partnerships, giving students hands-on experience and ensuring that curricula remain aligned with market needs. With program accreditation now secured, MAHE Dubai graduates will have their degrees recognized for federal government employment across all emirates, and the accreditation will enhance opportunities for further study or professional licensure. The Ministry’s decision aligns with the UAE’s Education 2030 agenda and reflects national efforts to elevate higher education standards.

Under the outcome-based framework, the CAA reviews how the programs prepare graduates for professional success and lifelong learning, how education institutions collaborate with industry and conduct research, and how they engage with the community. MAHE Dubai aims to continue strengthening its curricula, deepening industry collaboration, expanding research initiatives and investing in student wellbeing to ensure graduates thrive in a fast-evolving landscape.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution committed to academic excellence, research and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), the campus delivers programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and has been awarded a five star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). MAHE Dubai provides a world class learning environment designed to equip students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 3,100 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities — fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

