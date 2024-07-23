Amman, Jordan – Manaseer Ready-Mix, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, has achieved the Social Security Excellence Award for Occupational Safety and Health for 2022/2023. This prestigious award, presented annually by the Social Security Corporation to companies, individuals, and more, recognizes outstanding achievements across various fields. It is awarded in appreciation of implementing occupational safety and health policies along with their practices.

The winners received their awards at a special awards ceremony organized by the Social Security Corporation, under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Labor. The ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in recognition of their commitment to providing a safe and healthy working environment for all employees. The winners were selected after a careful and comprehensive evaluation process conducted by a specialized judging jury, which was based on a set of strict criteria that included applying the best international practices in the field of occupational health and safety, providing specialized training programs for workers, and spreading a culture of safety in the work environment.

Manaseer Ready-Mix was chosen among a large group of leading companies across various industries, where it stood out in the manufacturing and non-metallic products sector. This award reflects Manaseer Ready-Mix dedication in creating a safe and positive workplace, sustaining its success, and maintaining their commitment in safety and health requirements according to the best international standards. This resulted in reinforcing the culture of workplace safety in line with Manaseer’s social and economic role. Manaseer Ready-Mix appreciates this award and perceives it as a motivational achievement to continuously apply the latest programs and technologies that achieve the occupational safety and health.

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Group is considered one of the leading companies in Jordan and the region since its establishment in 1999 in sectors such as Energy & Mobility, Building Materials, Industrial Minerals and Natural Fertilizers. As the largest private company in Jordan, the group provides employment opportunities for Jordanians and residents while delivering high-quality products across various industries. It contributes to creating a dynamic environment for innovation and sustainability, thus driving economic growth in Jordan. The Group plays a significant role in social responsibility through numerous community initiatives and environmentally friendly practices, whereas Manaseer Industrial Complex - Chemical Factory received the Green Factory Award from Jordan Chamber of Industry for the 2022-2023 cycle. The Group has also been listed in Forbes "Top 100 Arab Family Companies" 2023 for the second consecutive year, as well as receiving the Arab Quality Award in 2023 making it the first Jordanian company to receive this certificate in recognition of its outstanding performance.