El Galala: Manara Developments has finished 70 percent of the construction work on the fourth phase of Bella Vento El Galala Resort.

The first phase is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2022. The resort will be at the forefront of tourist establishments ready for operation in El Galala city.

Mahmoud Omar, Managing Director of Manara Developments, said at the press tour organized by the company in Bella Vento to follow up on the latest developments on the ground, that the resort is constructed over ​​65 feddans, with buildings taking up 20 percent of the total area, and approximately 80 percent dedicated to greenery. The resort is making available all the basic services, he added.

Omar noted that the resort is in close proximity to all the basic services and facilities, such as hospitals, malls, schools, and supermarkets, which makes it perfectly suitable for residents year-round.

Bella Vento El Galala Resort is located 30 minutes from the New Administrative Capital, 100 meters from Marina El Galala International, the largest aqua park, and the main services center in Ain Sokhna.

The project has two different forefronts that cater to the taste of customers. The first phase overlooks the sea directly and consists of chalets and duplex villas and has the longest swimming pool in Ain Sokhna that stretches for 150 meters.

The second phase of Bella Vento El Galala Resort is built on the mountain. It is distinguished for its panoramic view of the sea and the international marina and comprises villas with private pools, a hotel, a commercial area and a club house.

The chalets available in the first phase range in size from 90 sqm to 150 sqm. Duplex villas ​​220 sqm in size consist of a ground floor and a first floor with a private garden.

In line with the state's inclination to encourage the establishment of smart cities, Bella Vento El Galala Resort offers the triple play service — Internet, landline telephone, and IPTV — in cooperation with an international telecommunications company.

Manara Developments seeks to offer sustainable services to make the resort not a holiday retreat, but a permanent residence.

