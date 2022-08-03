• Augments the built-in AI-assistant with analytics capabilities to identify hidden correlations in data

• Set up a fully fledged cloud analytics platform in under 60 seconds

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that its IT analytics product, Analytics Plus, is now available as a SaaS offering, enabling users set up a fully functional, integrated analytics platform in under 60 seconds. This launch completes the company's vision to deploy analytics anywhere, that is, to make it easy for the organization to deploy analytics on private or public clouds such as AWS and Azure. ManageEngine will showcase the new offering at its user conference scheduled on August 4-5 this year at the InterContinental Melbourne in Australia.



IT operations nowadays are structured in a way that warrants the use of several monitoring tools and technologies to ensure the business remains operational and accessible to its customers around the clock. These disjointed IT tools, while impeccable in providing visibility into their area of operations, fall short in providing complete visibility into IT as a whole, costing IT leaders time and effort in gathering insights.



Analytics Plus' new cloud offering completes the IT application stack by creating a foundation for integrations, allowing organizations to connect to a multitude of data sources and attain faster time to market, increase productivity, curb expenditure and garner more revenue.



"At ManageEngine, we've witnessed several digital transformation trends over the last two decades across all industry verticals: rapid cloud adoption, a need for setting up a data-centric culture, and the need for advanced AI to sift through data lakes and establish correlations, triage events, and eliminate the need for human intervention in data analysis," said Rakesh Jayaprakash, product manager at ManageEngine. "That's why we've launched the cloud version of Analytics Plus—a marriage of our 20+ years of domain expertise with cloud benefits like flexibility, agility and scalability to help augment strategic decision-making with insights that are fast, reliable and contextual."



Analytics Plus can be deployed in on-premises servers (Windows or Linux-based), Docker or on cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.



IT and Business App Connectivity to Track IT Performance Holistically

Analytics Plus now connects with more than 40 business applications such as Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Stripe, SurveyMonkey, Google Analytics, Xero, QuickBooks, Salesforce CRM, and LinkedIn along with over 30 IT monitoring applications such as Solarwinds, Nagios, Splunk, DataDog, AppDynamics, and OpenNMS to help IT leaders get a holistic view of IT performance. Support for these new apps will enable IT leaders to measure the ROI of IT along with how IT has contributed to achieving business objectives.



Context-Aware AI to Deliver Domain-Level Intelligence

ManageEngine has also enhanced its built-in AI assistant with domain-level intelligence to bridge the gap between data and decision makers. "Contextual AI can deliver the most crucial insights at a large scale that will resonate with IT leaders. For example, context-aware AI can suggest how to deploy workloads in the most cost-effective and high-performing cloud locations, taking into account performance, cost structure and security requirements," said Jayaprakash.



Analytics Plus' context-aware AI enables users to:

• Establish correlations between data from various applications and data sources .

• Quickly identify opportunities and threats.

• Gain granular insights into aspects of IT operations and business that might not be possible otherwise.



Stan Veloutsos, IT service desk manager at Regis Aged Care in Australia, said, "Analytics Plus helped us improve processes by 30%. Using Analytics Plus, we were able to deep dive into IT data, identify problems and trends, align project releases and also increase agent performance. It also helped us share our findings with a larger audience for better reach. With Analytics Plus, we have also set up easy-to-read dashboards for our CXOs with custom metrics and widgets, so they can gain information and make decisions that can increase our revenue."



Pricing and Availability

The cloud version of Analytics Plus offers a Professional edition at $199/month for two users and three viewers. The Enterprise edition starts at $399/month for 10 users and 25 viewers. The Personal edition is available for free forever and can support one user. A free, fully-functional evaluation is also available. For more details on pricing, visit https://mnge.it/ySN



About Analytics Plus

Analytics Plus is an AI-enabled, IT analytics solution that connects with over 200 IT and business applications to enable CXOs to converge analytics on a single pane for faster decision-making. Zia, the built-in AI-assistant, comes loaded with IT domain intelligence that identifies correlations in data from multiple applications and data sources, and provides actionable insights to resolve problems and exploit opportunities. Analytics Plus supports cross-module analytical capabilities that helps leaders gain insight into how functional IT domains such as service management, operations management, IT financial management, and project management are all interrelated.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

