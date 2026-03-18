Introduces AI-powered endpoint threat detection and automated remediation

Enforces Zero Trust access to intranet applications through device trust verification

Free trial available at https://mnge.it/EDR

Dubai, UAE: ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management solutions, today announced the expansion of its unified endpoint management and security (UEMS) platform, Endpoint Central, to include endpoint detection and response (EDR) and secure private access capabilities. The additions bolster Endpoint Central’s endpoint security capabilities by enabling AI-powered threat detection, automated remediation, and Zero Trust access to internal applications through device trust verification.

As enterprises manage increasingly distributed workforces and device fleets, endpoints have emerged as both the operational hub of IT and the primary attack surface. Many organizations still rely on fragmented tools for endpoint management, threat protection, and remote access, creating operational complexity and security gaps. Meanwhile, attackers are using AI-assisted techniques to scale increasingly sophisticated threats such as ransomware. Traditional VPN-based access models further expand risk by granting broad network connectivity after authentication. As a result, enterprises are beginning to shift toward integrated, unified, AI-powered platforms that consolidate endpoint management, security, and Zero Trust access to reduce complexity and strengthen endpoint resilience.

“Endpoint security has become a speed problem: enterprises need to detect and contain threats earlier while enforcing Zero Trust access to internal applications when credentials are compromised,” said Chirag Mehta, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “Bringing EDR together with device-trust-based access controls helps shrink attacker dwell time and reduce the blast radius from endpoint-driven incidents.”

By integrating EDR and Secure Private Access into Endpoint Central, ManageEngine unifies threat detection, response, and secure access enforcement on a single natively-built platform, enabling IT and security teams to operate from a shared layer of endpoint intelligence. Unified telemetry accelerates cross-domain detection and investigation while enabling remediation actions such as patching and configuration hardening directly through endpoint management workflows. Built on a single lightweight agent and a centralized console, Endpoint Central streamlines access control, incident response, and device management.

“As enterprise environments become more distributed, the endpoint has become the enforcement point for both threat detection and access control,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine. “With these capabilities, we’re helping organizations shift from reactive security to autonomous resilience—enabling earlier threat detection and faster remediation while ensuring only trusted devices access critical resources.”

Key Capabilities

The new capabilities extend Endpoint Central’s coverage as a unified endpoint management and security platform with advanced detection, response, and secure access controls.

Deep endpoint visibility and attack chain investigation : Correlates enriched endpoint telemetry across processes, files, registry, and network activity, maps behaviors to MITRE ATT&CK techniques; and provides clear visibility into attacker movement to accelerate investigations.

: Correlates enriched endpoint telemetry across processes, files, registry, and network activity, maps behaviors to MITRE ATT&CK techniques; and provides clear visibility into attacker movement to accelerate investigations. AI-driven threat detection : Leverages behavioral analytics and AI to detect sophisticated and evasive threats, including file-less malware and living-off-the-land techniques, enabling early mitigation and reducing potential business impact.

: Leverages behavioral analytics and AI to detect sophisticated and evasive threats, including file-less malware and living-off-the-land techniques, enabling early mitigation and reducing potential business impact. Unified response, ransomware rollback and patch-driven remediation: Enables security teams to isolate compromised devices, terminate malicious processes, restore ransomware-encrypted files, and deploy patches from a single console to remediate vulnerabilities and strengthen endpoint resilience.

AI-guided investigation: Surfaces relevant telemetry and attack patterns to assist analysts during threat hunting, reducing the learning curve and accelerating threat analysis

Surfaces relevant telemetry and attack patterns to assist analysts during threat hunting, reducing the learning curve and accelerating threat analysis Context-aware private access: Enables secure access to internal applications using identity-aware policies for every access request.

Endpoint Central continues to receive strong validation from industry analysts and independent testing organizations. Its malware protection capabilities have earned AV-Comparatives’ Approved Business Product certification, demonstrating minimal system performance impact and the second lowest resource footprint among evaluated solutions. ManageEngine was also named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools, a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment, and the only vendor recognized as Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools.

Pricing & Availability

These capabilities are available immediately as an add-on for Endpoint Central.

To learn more or start a free trial, visit: https://mnge.it/EDR

About Endpoint Central

Endpoint Central is a unified endpoint management and security (UEMS) platform that helps organizations manage and secure the entire endpoint lifecycle—from provisioning and configuration to patching, remote troubleshooting, and threat detection—across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, mobile devices, and specialized endpoints. Powered by a single lightweight agent, it combines device lifecycle management with integrated security capabilities such as attack surface management, threat detection and response, compliance controls, and digital employee experience (DEX) insights. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS solution, Endpoint Central is used by more than 31,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more at manageengine.com/endpoint-central.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere—better, safer, and faster. To learn more, visit www.manageengine.com.