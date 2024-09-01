Umm Al Quwain, UAE: Mall of UAQ, a Line Investments & Property which is a subsidiary of LuLu Group International, has officially signed an agreement with Albaik to welcome its first store in Umm Al Quwain. The new addition underscores Mall of UAQ’s growing prominence and commitment to offering a diverse range of culinary experiences under one roof.

Known for its community -friendly environment and extensive F&B and retail selection, Mall of UAQ has become a vibrant hub for shoppers and food lovers. The agreement ceremony marks a major landmark, with the launch of the first outlet of Albaik in Umm Al Quwain. This move comes in line with the continued efforts undertaken by Mall of UAQ to ensure it offers nothing but the best. The outlet, spanning 2,150 sq. ft and featuring a drive-through facility, will be operational for the public to savor soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager of Line Investments and Property LLC, said, "Introducing Albaik to our patrons, underscores our commitment to offer an exceptional and diverse range of culinary experiences for our customers. By prioritizing brands that resonate with the local community, we are confident that Albaik’s renowned legacy and unique offerings will enhance our mall’s F&B collection and quickly become a favorite among our visitors. With this addition, we are hopeful to witness a significant increase in the mall footfall”

The agreement was signed at Mall of UAQ, and key stakeholders and distinguished guests were in attendance. Yazan Malhis, General Manager, Albaik Restaurants Management, Mr. Alaa Sayed, ServQuest General Manager and Atheer Mufid, Real Estate & Development Manager, were present in the signing ceremony.

Anchored by a 100,000 sq ft Lulu hypermarket, Mall of UAQ stands as a premier shopping and entertainment hub in Umm Al Quwain, strategically located to serve the needs of the growing community. With a diverse range of offerings and amenities including the best brands of luxury and lifestyle, a well-appointed food court that serves international cuisines, coffee shops, dine-in outlets, a 5-screen cinema and an entertainment zone, the mall is a cherished destination for families and shoppers alike, offering an inviting atmosphere and a wide array of experiences.

About Mall of UAQ: Mall of UAQ is a premier shopping and entertainment destination located in Umm Al Quwain, offering a diverse range of retail, dining, and leisure options. A venture by LuLu Group International, it is managed by Line Investment Property. The mall is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for all visitors, with a focus on family-friendly amenities and community engagement since its inception in 2019. It also boasts a LuLu Hypermarket branch, considered one of the best supermarkets in Umm Al Quwain.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates