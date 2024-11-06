A diverse array of performances, from West End productions to Arabic plays, will put ‘The heart in the arts’ of the community

Dubai, UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, retail and leisure group across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of New Covent Garden at Mall of the Emirates, a one-of-a-kind cultural and entertainment hub that is set to elevate Dubai's position on the global Arts and Culture map.

New Covent Garden will be a hotbed of creative energy with its cutting-edge, 575-seater theatre, ten Dance and Rehearsal studios, a holistic Yoga and Pilates space, Black Box Theatre and vibrant restaurant all under one roof, providing a dynamic, all-encompassing arts experience for residents and visitors alike. First-class productions including West End Musicals and shows, Arabic plays, Ballet, Comedy, Opera, Family Shows and Concerts will be hosted here, featuring both international stars and homegrown talent. The offerings will ensure a diverse and engaging experience which caters to the varied tastes and cultural preferences of UAE residents and visitors alike.

New Covent Garden is brought to you by entertainment industry professionals, international Pop Star of STEPS fame Lisa Scott-Lee and creative director and choreographer Johnny Shentall-Lee, from the original West End cast of Footloose the Musical. Set to be a show-stopping, powerhouse at the intersection of creativity and Performing Arts, it will open its doors in the first quarter of next year, featuring a state-of-the-art facility for world-class entertainment appealing to all age groups, nationalities, and cultures.

Hussain Moosa, Mall Director of Mall of the Emirates, said: “At Mall of the Emirates, we are in a constant quest to push boundaries and build a world of experiences for a more vibrant community. We saw this as an opportunity to enhance the cultural and performing arts landscape in Dubai, and with its diverse and cosmopolitan population, the time was ripe for something special. With New Covent Garden, we are bringing to the Middle East an iconic cultural force—one that cements this already iconic mall as a centre for creativity, performance, and community engagement. We are thrilled to be able to offer a platform where audiences can explore their love for Culture and Arts on a whole new level.”

Theatre and the Arts will come alive for all at New Covent Garden. The creative venue will provide quality training to professional and budding performers alike, allowing them to both hone and showcase their talents. The ten dedicated studios will elevate the region’s Dance and Performance Arts scene, setting new standards for excellence in training and performance. This initiative is further strengthened by the long-standing partnership between Scott-Lee and Debbie Moore OBE, the founder of London-based Pineapple Dance Studios, marking the first-ever international expansion within New Covent Garden. The Dubai branch of the famed Dance Studios will provide a new era for the Dance community, along with and an exciting opportunity for all abilities and ages to dive into the world of Dance and Performing Arts.

Scott-Lee, also the Founder and Principal of Dubai Performing Arts Academy, shared her vision, saying: “New Covent Garden has been a passionate dream for Johnny and I for years. Being professional performers ourselves and having made Dubai our home over 10 years ago, we wanted to create a unique space and a home for Performers, Dancers, Musicians, Artists and the Theatre and Performing Arts Community — a creative hub where people from all walks of life can come together and share their passion and their love of The Arts. New Covent Garden is an exciting and unique venue with a beautifully equipped 575-seater Theatre in the heart of Mall of the Emirates, along with 10 accompanying Dance and Rehearsal studios, a performer’s dream to be able to rehearse, train and perform in one location, with a fully working Theatre and 10 backstage dressing rooms. We can't wait to wow the audiences and for everyone to experience this game-changing, innovative new destination and venue. New Covent Garden awaits you.”

This exciting project reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to enhance Dubai's cultural scene and respond to its increasing appetite for Art, Performance and Community. New Covent Garden will not only be a vibrant junction of art, performance, and community, it will also attract international attention to Dubai’s thriving cultural scene. By driving culture and innovation, the venue is set to enhance the lives of residents and visitors alike. In collaboration with Live Nation Middle East, New Covent Garden will host its first debut show in 2025.

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

www.majidalfuttaim.com

https://www.newcoventgarden.live

