Mall of Dilmunia is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Al Ahli Holding Group (AAHG), known for its renowned subsidiary Dubai Outlet Mall. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Mall of Dilmunia launches as an Outlet Mall, ushering in a new era of retail excellence and innovation. With Dubai Outlet Mall’s expertise, Mall of Dilmunia will offer visitors unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences, featuring a fresh lineup of both existing and new brands. This partnership not only highlights the expansion of Dubai Outlet Mall into the region but also positions Mall of Dilmunia as a key player in Bahrain’s dynamic retail landscape, providing exceptional luxury value shopping experience.

The Dubai Outlet Mall, one of Al Ahli Holding Group’s subsidiaries, was founded in 2007 and is the largest outlet mall in the world. Boasting a sprawling built-up area of over 200,000 square meters, the mall is home to more than 1,200 premium brands. Shoppers can explore over 700 retail shops, each offering a curated selection of high-end products and exclusive deals.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Mall of Dilmunia as an Outlet Mall, bringing Dubai Outlet Mall’s renowned expertise to Bahrain,” said Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, Board Member at Dilmunia Development Company. “The launch of Bahrain's first outlet mall, through this strategic partnership and groundbreaking extension of the Dubai Outlet Mall, reflects our commitment to elevating the mall's offerings and delivering more valuable shopping experiences to our patrons.”

As part of the collaborative efforts, Mall of Dilmunia will enhance its facilities, ambiance, and overall customer experience. Visitors can look forward to an exciting array of new stores, restaurants, and entertainment options curated to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Bahrain and partner with Mall of Dilmunia to bring our unique outlet concept to this vibrant market," said Mr. Mohammad Nasser Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group. "Together, we aim to create a destination that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of Bahrain's visitors by offering a luxury value retail experience."

The launched Mall of Dilmunia will serve as a hub for enthusiasts, families, and entertainment seekers, offering a dynamic mix of international and regional brands across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and more. The mall aims to cater to all segments of the market. With its strategic location and commitment to quality and innovation, Mall of Dilmunia is poised to become a must-visit outlet destination for locals and tourists alike.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as Mall of Dilmunia embarks on this exciting journey of launching Bahrain's premier outlet destination, focused on providing an unparalleled value retail experience.