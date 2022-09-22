Blue Island Café, the prominent name in the world of sweets and waffles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has recently opened its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Mall of Dilmunia Mall, Bahrain’s distinctive mall concept with retail outlets, offering shoppers and visitors a unique experience, and a new concept of sweets and waffles with guaranteed great taste.

Blue Island aims to redefine the concept of delicious waffles in the GCC region, as its menu includes distinctive Dutch and Belgian waffle, as well as a rich list of sweets and cakes that are prepared in the shop on a daily basis. It also serves customised cakes, in addition to pancakes covered with a variety of Blue Island’s homemade delicious flavours that satisfy all tastes.

The new branch comes as an extension of the resounding success achieved by Blue Island’s first branch in Dhahran Mall in Al Khobar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where it succeeded in gaining wide popularity among foodies and enthusiasts of tasting new types of innovative cuisine. Since its establishment, the Café has successfully attracted customers from across the Kingdom and created a strong name for its own as one of the most prominent cafés that specialise in making peerless salty and sweet waffles.

On the occasion, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, CEO of Mall of Dilmunia, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Blue Island Café in the Mall of Dilmunnia. Blue Island is characterised by introducing a new and innovative concept in the world of sweets and waffles. The choice of Blue Island to open its first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Mall of Dilmunia reflects the advanced position the Mall occupies and its distinction as an ideal destination for shopping and entertainment in the Kingdom, given its unique experience for visitors, including citizens, residents and tourists. At the Mall of Dilmunia, we reiterate that we will continue our efforts to provide everything that is new and distinctive in the world of shopping and entertainment to our valued customers, by embracing more branches of leading local, regional and international brands in the future.”

For his part, Mr. Ali Yaqoub Al Boori, Founder of Blue Island Café, commented: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the first Blue Island branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Mall of Dilmunia, as we are confident that this step will contribute to boosting the good reputation that the café has gained during the previous period, and will bring us closer to our customers who love delicious and innovative waffles in Bahrain. We also look forward to being able through our new and innovative concept in the world of waffles, alongside the ideal location of the Mall of Dilmunia and its high quality of services, to create a wider customer base and achieve our strategic goals by expanding our innovative concept across the whole GCC region.”

Mall of Dilmunia is a modernised shopping mall consisting of five stories, quality entertainment, leisure and retail services. The Mall features a 17-metre-tall cylindrical aquarium, the first of its kind in Bahrain. The Mall is proud to house the largest atrium in Bahrain that can be utilized as an event venue with the most extensive LED screen ceilings in the GCC.

For more information, contact Mall of Dilmunia at www.mallofdilmunia.com.

