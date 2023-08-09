RISE with SAP and S/4HANA will enable family-owned group to predict and respond to market trends and preferences, monitor sustainability goals, and increase efficiencies

Dubai, UAE - Malia Group, a Lebanese-based regional leader in pharmaceutical, personal care and FMCG products, has announced it will transition to SAP cloud-based solutions to leverage AI and other embedded advanced technologies to fuel its growth while empowering employees in their roles and strengthening its commitment to sustainability goals.

According to Malia Group executives, SAP was selected as a partner in digital transformation largely due to its extensive focus on AI, automation and machine learning. SAP has made several announcements recently reinforcing its commitment to creating an enterprise AI ecosystem for the future that complements its business applications suite, and helps customers unlock their full potential. This year it made several high-profile investments in AI companies that reinforce its open ecosystem approach to AI, which is to leverage the best technology to embed AI across the SAP portfolio.

Joanne Sarraf Chehab, Chief Executive Officer of Malia Holding, said, “Choosing SAP S/4HANA as our new enterprise resource planning system was driven by its robust AI and ML capabilities. By leveraging these technologies, we will benefit from greater automation, advanced analytics, and enhanced customer experiences, ultimately driving business growth and success. As we continue to expand our product portfolio and market coverage, we are excited to capitalize on SAP's predictive analytics to anticipate market trends, customer preferences, and demand patterns. This will enable us to proactively adjust our strategies and maintain a competitive edge.”

In addition to SAP S/4HANA, in group-wide digital transformation, Malia is adopting RISE with SAP Private Cloud Edition to escalate its transition to the cloud.

According to Chehab, the digital transformation will be instrumental in fulfilling the company’s commitment to sustainable operations and upholding GxP standards for its pharmaceutical products, among a wide range of benefits. She says, “The resulting informed decision-making will empower us to make a positive impact on our business, the environment, and the well-being of our stakeholders. In short, the benefits of this partnership with SAP embodies our motto: Keep on rising.”

Malia Group is eyeing growth in terms of both geographical and product line expansion. The family-owned group currently comprises 25 companies leading across sectors including industry, consumer goods distribution, technology solutions, fashion, engineering and contracting, and hospitality and real estate. It has a direct presence in Lebanon, Iraq and the UAE, and has accrued 60 brands and forged alliances with 35 multinationals since its establishment in 1936.

When selecting a partner for Malia Group’s expansion and digital transformation journey, Jennifer Younane, Chief Technology Officer of Malia Trust, says SAP’s commitment to innovation aligned perfectly with Malia’s vision. “We selected SAP S/4HANA private cloud not only for its proven track record in the industry but also for its commitment to AI and ML innovation that is evident through its partnerships with leading technology companies. I am excited by the potential generative AI will complement and empower our Malians with their tasks and support them in making informed decisions faster. Moreover, SAP's robust security measures ensure that our critical business information is protected against ever-evolving cyber threats.”

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony with Malia, Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Qatar and Fast Growth Markets, commented that digital transformation is growing in parallel with AI and other advanced technologies. “By implementing SAP S/4HANA private cloud, Malia Group can achieve its digital transformation with the required flexibility, scalability and security while also harnessing the power of AI,” he said. “It is common knowledge that our cloud ERP solutions give companies greater control and visibility over operations, increase efficiencies and result in a lower total cost of ownership. Now customers are increasingly focused on the benefit of staying abreast of AI, which is embedded in our solutions with automatic updates delivered through our RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP programs.”

The implementation the digital transformation is scheduled to start in Q3 of this year.

About Malia Group

Malia Group is a Lebanese-based multifaceted group involved in six sectors: Manufacturing of Pharmaceuticals & Personal care, Distribution of Consumer Goods, Technology Solutions, Fashion, Engineering & Contracting, and Hospitality & Real Estate.

With a direct presence in Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE, our purpose is to ensure excellence in creating, producing, and delivering goods and services in a timely manner.

Over the past eight decades, we have accumulated 60 brands and established partnerships with 35 well-regarded multinationals. For more information, visit www.maliagroup.com.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

