Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Makifornia, the epitome of Asian fusion cuisine, seamlessly blending Japanese flavors with the zest of California, has made its mark in Brussels, the socio-economic capital of Europe. Known for its innovation and quality, they proudly announce the opening of its flagship store in Dubai. Located in one of the most affluent and Dubai's most prestigious location, Makifornia introduces a unique dining experience that seamlessly blends a casual ambiance with high-quality asian fusion offerings.

With the launch in Dubai, a city synonymous with innovation and excellence, Makifornia aims to captivate the Middle East with the future plans of franchise too. Their success story, followed by the expansion from Brussels to Dubai is a testament to their dedication. The expansion into Dubai signifies a strategic move to a city that shares their values of innovation and excellence. Makifornia is confident that their culinary expertise, coupled with the Makitouch experience, will resonate with Dubai's discerning audience.

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah 1, Makifornia's new villa spans an impressive 6000 sqft, offering both indoor and outdoor seating options to accommodate 134 patrons. With valet parking ensuring convenience, the establishment promises a privileged and convenient location in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts. Boasting an International team of 200 and a constant influx of new talents, Makifornia’s unique work processes dominate the market and effortlessly handle the ever-increasing demand

Makifornia’s commitment to staying ahead of culinary trends is fueled by a dynamic research and development department. Designed by a well-known European architect, the restaurant offers a welcoming and warm setting with ample seating, on the ground floor and first floor of the villa, offering views of the city’s beautiful skyline and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Savoring in the fusion of tradition and trendsetting, Makifornia promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

The dining hotspot distinguishes itself with its exclusive concept, where every customer receives a personalized dining experience. The ambiance, both comfortable and elegant, fosters an atmosphere of relaxation and conviviality. The dedicated team guarantees prompt, courteous, and attentive service, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

It's more than food; it's an unforgettable journey. Embrace the Makitouch and dare to savor the unique blend we bring to the world of dining. The diverse menu features hot and cold appetizers, smash patty burger baos, a variety of poke bowls, donburis, and, of course, a selection of sushi. From crusty rolls to California rolls and platters, Makifornia caters to every palate, perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Indulge in a sweet symphony with Makifornia's delectable dessert choices, including mango cheesecake, chocolate fondant, and homemade mochi. It looks forward to becoming a culinary destination in Dubai and beyond. The Makitouch is not just a touch; it's an immersion into a world where flavors dance and every bite tells a story.

Makifornia invites Dubai's residents and visitors to embark on a culinary journey that combines quality, ambiance, and indulgence by setting the stage for a new chapter in their flavorful narrative. To experience the next level of dining at Makifornia – where every bite tells a story.

For inquiries and walk-in basis, please contact Makifornia at Jumeirah1@makifornia.ae

Location- Jumeirah Beach Rd - Jumeirah - Jumeirah 1 - Dubai

Instagram- makifornia.uae

About Makifornia:

Straddling the line between fast and casual, Makifornia offers the ultimate dining experience. It's a culinary haven nestled in Jumeirah, bursting with innovative flavors and high-quality standards. The founders envision that this flagship store will lead to further expansion plans in the Middle East. They dream of a constellation of Makifornia's upcoming launches, each one radiating the same warmth and delivering the same consistent taste sensation.