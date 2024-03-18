Dubai: MakeMyTrip, one of Asia’s leading online travel companies, is revolutionizing the travel experience in the UAE with a host of differentiated, industry-first features, attractive offers, and exclusive bank partnerships that cater to the diverse preferences of the region. This has led to the company acquiring over 2 million monthly active users in just two short years. To enhance the travel experience for customers, MakeMyTrip has added the Arabic language option to its Android and iOS apps. This strategic initiative is poised to enhance the travel experience for Arabic-speaking users, providing seamless access to MakeMyTrip’s extensive travel services, including flights, hotels, and more.

Commenting on this milestone, Saujanya Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer - Flights, Holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, stated, "The UAE is a pivotal aspect of our growth strategy, with its melting pot of nationalities and dynamic travel environment. We have consistently aimed to set industry benchmarks in customer service, and the positive response from the market has been encouraging. We will continue to bolster our offerings in the region through hassle-free bookings, safe travel options at great value, and robust post-booking support, which is also the intent of our latest campaign.”

The company’s dynamic new campaign, "Let’s MakeMyTrip”, highlights the unique benefits enjoyed by MakeMyTrip customers in the UAE. With a focus on addressing under-served need spaces, the brand has introduced new value-add products such as Zero Cancellation (refund even on cancelling non-refundable or partially refundable flight bookings), Price Lock (reserve flight prices for 1-7 days with a nominal fee, securing the same price even if it increases later), MMT Connection Guarantee (a unique service covering trip disruptions due to carrier changes, cancellations, or delays).

Moreover, the travel portal has made it easier for travellers to book hotels and flights with offers like Book Hotel@AED0 (reserve hotels at no cost and pay the full amount later), MMT exclusive hotels (best prices on an exclusively curated list of properties across the world), and new user offer (flat 12% off with your first app booking for both flights and hotels).

MakeMyTrip has also partnered with leading banks, including First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates National Bank of Dubai (ENBD), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Mashreq, Citi and American Express to launch exclusive offers on flights and hotel bookings.

The company kicked off a week-long travel fest from the 14th to 21st March, featuring additional offerings with multiple airlines and hotel partners.

