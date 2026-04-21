The strategic participation highlights EMSTEEL’s leadership in advancing sustainable steel solutions, strengthening supply chains, and enabling resilient infrastructure development

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE’s national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced EMSTEEL Group, one of the region’s largest publicly traded integrated steel and building materials manufacturers, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol: EMSTEEL, as the Metals & Fabrication Sector Partner for its fifth and largest edition, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of the UAE’s industrial growth, resilience, and economic diversification.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates 2026 will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May 2026.

As Sector Partner, EMSTEEL will showcase its advanced and sustainable solutions through a dedicated platform, highlighting its capabilities and advancements across the iron and steel industry, in line with the event’s strategic objectives to strengthen local manufacturing, drive innovation, and enhance industrial resilience, while reinforcing the group’s role in enabling a more competitive and future-ready national industrial ecosystem.

As one of 12 strategic sectors at Make it in the Emirates 2026, the Metals & Fabrication sector will play a pivotal role in showcasing the UAE’s industrial capabilities and manufacturing innovation. By highlighting advanced metal production techniques, sustainable fabrication processes, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into manufacturing workflows, the sector exemplifies Make it in the Emirates’ commitment to positioning the UAE as a global hub for high-quality, industrial-grade metal products.

EMSTEEL Group will also participate in a series of high-level discussion sessions throughout the four-day event, with its leadership contributing to discussions on industrial partnerships, sustainability, and regional collaboration.

Through these engagements, EMSTEEL will highlight its role as a national industrial leader and its contribution to advancing the UAE’s industrial development agenda, strengthening supply chain resilience, and accelerating decarbonisation efforts across the steel and manufacturing sectors.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and an integrated operating model, EMSTEEL continues to deliver high-quality steel and building materials to key global industries, including construction, energy, and engineering, supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation and strategic collaboration.

For more information on Make it in the Emirates 2026, visit the official website here.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Manager of Media and CommunicationsEmail: mohammad.daggamseh@emsteel.com

Sara Farrah

Associate Manager – Media Relations

Email: sfarrah@webershandwick.com