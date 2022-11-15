TOD to share fan sentiment analysis and match predictions with viewers on a real-time basis to ensure an immersive viewing experience Makana 360 to analyse TOD's digital presence and performance to give the platform a better understanding of consumer demands

Qatar: Makana 360, a data driven communications consulting firm, has signed a partnership agreement with TOD, beIN Media Group’s leading OTT platform for a comprehensive consumer behaviour analysis during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ streamed exclusively on TOD for the MENA region.

Using Buraq, an AI-enabled technology, Makana 360 will conduct massive brand listening and monitoring activities to better understand the digital presence and performance of TOD. Using its innovative and unique interface, Makana 360 will collect and analyse millions of public online conversations across social media, news websites, blogs, forums, and offline media in 187 languages, including Arabic. Its AI enabled analysis will reflect real-time fan sentiment towards their teams at all stages in the tournament as well as predict match results.

Speaking of the partnership John-Paul McKerlie, VP for Marketing and Sales at TOD said: “TOD is all about extending an immersive streaming experience for our viewers. Our partnership with Makana 360 is a step further in this direction, wherein we will be leveraging their innovative and unique scoring tool that analyses millions of public online conversations to predict football matches results. These will be shared with viewers on a real-time basis to ensure that they do not miss out the sentiments of millions of FIFA World Cup fans across the globe. We will further use the consumer analysis provided by Makana 360 to enhance the platform and our offerings for future consumption.”

Abdurrahman Al-Husami, CEO at Makana 360, commented: “We are proud to collaborate with TOD to help it stay ahead in a competitive market and rapidly changing digital landscape. Analysing consumer behaviour using social listening and AI-enabled technologies has become a crucial and integral part in helping brands understand consumers’ conversations about their products and services, and to meet their needs and demands.”

-Ends-

About TOD

TOD is a streaming platform launched in January 2022 by beIN Media Group for the MENA region. The platform brings premium sports and entertainment content to a viewer’s screen of choice across all popular mobile devices, and smart TVs. TOD offers access to more than 35,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, international, blockbuster, and children’s entertainment content including titles from HBO, Miramax, Digiturk, Sony Pictures Entertainment to name a few. TOD is the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, NBA, MMA, Davis Cup, Big Bash League, and more.

Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

About Makana 360

Makana 360 is a consulting firm specialised in building a data-driven media and communications strategy, product development, new market penetration, competitive benchmarking and behaviour analysis.

We help our clients to link their business strategy with consumer needs, perceptions, and sentiments. In addition, we evaluate their brand image and reputation management.

We unlock insights into consumer needs to help you stay updated on cultural shifts and emerging trends, ensuring your brand keeps up with change, avoids disruption and achieves a positive ROI.

Makana 360 has a highly experienced team, tried and tested in the region's most challenging industries and sectors, utilising best-in-class digital listening and monitoring technologies. Our team can be considered an extension of your business development, marketing, communication, and advertising teams.

Learn more about Makana 360: www.makana360.com