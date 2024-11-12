The new AI-enabled technology redefines brand-consumer engagement through advanced targeting, real-time analytics, and seamless advertising solutions across physical and digital shopping environments.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced the launch of Precision Media, a groundbreaking new digital business offering that leverages AI-powered technology to revolutionise the way brands engage with customers.

The innovative Precision Media business offers a full suite of retail media solutions, including in-store touchpoints across the Group’s 450 Carrefour and retail grocery stores in 13 different countries around the region: in addition to its numerous, well-established eCommerce assets. Precision Media also offers partner brands offsite advertising solutions, enabling engagement with Majid Al Futtaim consumers on partner networks, outside of the Group’s ecosystem.

More than 150 leading brands and advertising agencies are already benefitting from access to Precision Media, leveraging Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive network to drive tailored outreach to millions of potential consumers, including the 600 million annual visitors to its physical assets, 270 million online sessions, and the 20.5 million members subscribed to both Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE loyalty programme and MyClub platform.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, commented, “The launch of Precision Media represents a new chapter for Majid Al Futtaim as the first digitally native business and one that aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence to encourage and promote the adoption of AI among private sector companies. The introduction of the new AI-powered solutions offered to our partners marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to innovate and transform the customer experience, underscoring our commitment to creating substantial value for our all of our stakeholders. Precision Media’s integration of real-time targeting with the vast data resources of Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem, enables brands and media agencies to optimise their campaigns for maximum impact.”

The platform’s AI-powered features allow businesses to fine-tune their marketing strategies in real time, ensuring they achieve their objectives with greater precision, such as the AI-powered LED smart screens strategically placed in select UAE Carrefour stores. These screens use consumer demographic data to deliver personalised ads as consumers shop, providing a unique opportunity for partner brands to tap into a vast, engaged audience, and offering brands the chance to create tailored customer connections to support long-term growth.

To know more about Precision Media and its offering, please visit www.mafprecisionmedia.ae.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centres Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, and beauty retail brands with over 70 stores across the GCC, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. It is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

