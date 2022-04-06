Customers can donate through the SHARE app or at participating store cashiers

SHARE will make a donation for every AED 150 spent by customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This Ramadan, the SHARE rewards programme by Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has launched a campaign focused on helping children across the UAE. Working together with other Majid Al Futtaim brands, the campaign aims to provide every child with access to the basics of food, shelter, healthcare and education – supporting children and bringing comfort to those who need it the most.

All donations will be divided equally between the six non-profit organisations to create a positive impact and support children across a broad spectrum of needs. The six non-profit organisations supported by the campaign are:

Emirates Red Crescent: Donations including food, school supplies, toys and clothes will support orphans and disadvantaged students in the UAE.

Senses Centre : Donations will include all the basic supplies needed for children and youth with special needs, including food, clothes, and toys.

: Donations will include all the basic supplies needed for children and youth with special needs, including food, clothes, and toys. Dubai Foundation for Women and Children : Donations will provide basic needs and necessities to children and their mothers in shelter.

: Donations will provide basic needs and necessities to children and their mothers in shelter. Al Jalila Foundation : Donations will support the vital treatment of young cancer patients across the UAE alongside ongoing ground-breaking research to save lives.

: Donations will support the vital treatment of young cancer patients across the UAE alongside ongoing ground-breaking research to save lives. Make-A-Wish : Donations will go towards making wishes come for children suffering from chronic or terminal ailments, along with their families and loved ones.

: Donations will go towards making wishes come for children suffering from chronic or terminal ailments, along with their families and loved ones. Dubai Cares: Donations will ensure equal access to quality education for all the children in need across the UAE and beyond.

Charles Awad, Chief Customer Officer, Majid Al Futtaim - Holding, said: “This Ramadan, we have taken a strong stand to focus on helping children because we believe everyone should have countless great moments of happiness. Access to basic necessities should never be out of reach; to that end, we’re on a mission to provide essential items to children in need this Ramadan, from their meals and shelter to health and beyond.”

Customers can get involved by donating cash or SHARE points at Customer Service Desks in Majid Al Futtaim Malls, VOX Cinemas, LEGO, Lululemon, Crate & Barrel and more. Customers can also participate by shopping in any Majid Al Futtaim mall using SHARE. Every time a customer reaches AED 150 in their spending, SHARE will make a donatation to charity.