Strategic partnership heralds a new era of seamless and secure digital payments for

Majid Al Futtaim's customers, centralising the company’s digital payment ecosystem.

Majid Al Futtaim's customers, centralising the company’s digital payment ecosystem. The innovative solution integrates Majid Al Futtaim's vast customer database and retail network with Checkout.com's advanced payment technology, to deliver a unified one-click checkout experience across digital platforms, enhancing the shopper experience and improving conversion rates.

London, UK and Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced a new partnership with Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider. The agreement will see the 15 million plus customers that shop Majid Al Futtaim’s online stores each month provided seamless, secure and unified one-click checkout experiences across the company’s payment platforms.

The collaboration will provide Majid Al Futtaim’s customers with one comprehensive payment platform to access its world-class fashion, home, specialty retail and beauty partner brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with 20 digital platforms across the GCC as well as its cinema and leisure and entertainment businesses and its grocery retail stores operating under the Carrefour franchise in 14 different markets. By combining Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive customer database and expansive retail network with Checkout.com’s advanced technology, this integration will enhance customer insights and personalised experiences while minimising friction for customers at checkout.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, said: “Majid Al Futtaim is a business centred around providing everyday great moments to our customers, partners and community members. At every touch point we strive to offer a truly memorable experience, which is why safeguarding our business networks and customer data is paramount to our operations and essential to a memorable experience. Partnering with Checkout.com will help to ensure our customers have a seamless, secure way to transact across all of our businesses, anywhere in the world.”

Guillaume Pousaz, Founder and CEO of Checkout.com, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, the leader in the retail and lifestyle sector, to boost conversion rates and enhance payments performance. This collaboration highlights our commitment to continuously find innovative ways to add value for our merchants.”

“This partnership will provide Majid Al Futtaim and its customers an improved shopping experience, with seamless and innovative payment solutions. Together with the Majid Al Futtaim team, we will redefine the e-commerce landscape in the Middle East and Africa, setting new standards for convenience and reliability in the digital economy,” added Pousaz.

By partnering with Checkout.com, renowned for its robust risk and fraud management and world-class security, Majid Al Futtaim ensures its customers’ peace of mind, knowing every transaction is protected against fraud and unauthorized access. This collaboration enhances the safety and reliability of

Majid Al Futtaim’s payment systems and underscores the company’s commitment to secure and seamless shopping experience.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, specialty retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

For more information contact:

Majidalfuttaim@edelman.com