Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the flagship company of Al Fahim Group, has welcomed four new Emirati employees who are People of Determination, through a meaningful collaboration with Bee Café, a pioneering initiative by the Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO).

As part of EMC’s inclusive Emiratization strategy, the new hires are officially employed by EMC. They will carry out their roles at Bee Café in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s first café fully operated by People of Determination. The Bee Café stands as a powerful symbol of workplace diversity and the meaningful contributions all UAE talent brings to the professional world. Supported by Al Fahim Group, this innovative employment model reflects EMC’s commitment to creating accessible job opportunities in environments that nurture individual strengths and potential.

This initiative also forms part of Al Fahim Group’s broader Emiratisation and inclusion program, aimed at empowering People of Determination through diverse career pathways that encourage long-term professional and social integration.

The company warmly welcomed its newest team members, marking a significant milestone in its recruitment efforts and reaffirming its dedication to inclusive national development. Al Fahim Group and its subsidiary, Emirates Motor Company, share a firm conviction about the importance of recognising talent in all its forms and creating inclusive opportunities for all. Such initiatives, although regarded as small steps, can lead to meaningful change, especially as more organisations come together to support and acknowledge the value of people with Determination in the UAE’s thriving society.

