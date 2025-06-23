Dubai: In a development that underscores international appreciation for Dubai Customs’ expanding efforts in empowering female professionals and leadership roles, the organization has attained a significant accomplishment by winning the distinguished Harvard Business Awards Council (HBC) honor. Eman Badr Al Suwaidi, Director of Clients Happiness Department and Head of the Authorized Economic Operator Program at Dubai Customs, was awarded the accolade and gold medal during a ceremony hosted at the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) in London. The RSA is a historic organization that has been championing social progress and innovation since its establishment in 1754.

Al Suwaidi earned this recognition in acknowledgement of her influential role in promoting innovation, fostering creativity, and upholding the principle of inclusivity. Her contributions have helped shape the future of customs leadership on a global scale, resulting in a transformative impact on Dubai Customs’ operations — notably simplifying procedures, improving customer experiences, and raising satisfaction levels regarding the government services provided by the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Suwaidi stated: “Female talent at Dubai Customs is fully supported by the senior leadership team. We are determined that Emirati women should play a vital role in the journey of economic development. Dubai Customs reinforces this vision by cultivating a positive and motivating workplace that enables Emirati professionals to reach senior positions.” She also expressed her joy at adding this international honor to the growing list of distinguished awards earned by Dubai Customs.

The conference and awards event held this year stood out as a landmark occasion, marked by the unveiling of the new global model for Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE). A total of 63 winners across 30 categories were celebrated, chosen from 4,172 nomination applications and assessed over more than 5,500 hours of evaluation. The event paid tribute to groundbreaking achievements in areas including artificial intelligence integration, sustainability, and innovation at a global level.

This accolade further solidifies Dubai Customs’ ongoing dedication to innovation, sustainable practices, and delivering added value, reinforcing its stature as a global benchmark for future-ready smart governance. This success at the HBC International Awards highlights Dubai Customs’ pioneering character and pivotal contributions in areas such as trade facilitation, leadership, and inclusivity — areas highly valued and recognized by the esteemed organizers of the HBC Awards.