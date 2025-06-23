Abu Dhabi, UAE: In reflection of its continued academic excellence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, climbing 110 places to secure a global position of 391, earning a prestigious spot among the top 400 universities worldwide. The leap underscores ADU’s commitment to the continued delivery of globally competitive academic programs and innovative research, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in higher education.

Regionally, ADU has advanced to fifth place among 12 UAE-based higher education institutions, up two positions from the previous year. The results follow enhanced data validation techniques introduced by QS, designed to elevate data quality and improve the reliability of reputation measures across institutions. The university’s progress is reflected across several key indicators, with notable improvements in employer reputation, academic reputation, and citations per faculty, underscoring its expanding influence in research, thought leadership, and graduate employability.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented: "This consistent rise in the QS World University Rankings reflects the steady momentum we have built over the years through a clear strategic vision and purposeful academic investment. Year after year, we continue to climb the global rankings, driven by a commitment to excellence in teaching, impactful research, and international collaboration. We are proud to be among the top 400 universities globally, an affirmation of the quality of our programs and their alignment with international standards. We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will thrive, innovate, and contribute to the UAE’s national agenda and beyond, across diverse sectors.”

He added: “As we mark this achievement, I extend my sincere gratitude to our students, faculty, researchers, and staff whose dedication has made this milestone possible."

The QS World University Rankings, a leading global benchmark for academic institutions, continues to evolve its methodology to reflect a more holistic view of higher education impact, including reputation, diversity, sustainability, and global engagement. ADU’s strong performance across these pillars reflects its inclusive environment, diverse academic community, and dedication to societal advancement, all of which align closely with the UAE’s Year of Community and its emphasis on fostering connected, empowered communities driven by knowledge and innovation.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).