London, Cambridge IFA, a leading financial services intelligence house, and DDCAP GroupTM, a prominent provider of intermediating financial technology and Sharia-compliant trading services, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership, committed to advocating, supporting, and promoting the growth of Islamic finance across borders.

Driven by a shared vision for a thriving Islamic finance industry, this renewed partnership builds upon the strong foundation of past collaborative achievements and represents a significant strategic advancement for the Islamic finance industry.

Cambridge IFA and DDCAP continue to collaborate on a range of strategic initiatives, projects, events, and publications designed to drive growth in the Islamic finance industry. Key initiatives include the Cambridge Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR) and ISFIRE, the only print magazine dedicated to Islamic finance published from London. Additionally, the partnership extends to leadership and capacity-building programmes such as the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), the WOMANi Programme, and the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master Programme (IFSM), alongside other advocacy and development initiatives.

DDCAP Group, for over 25 years, has been a pioneer in supporting and developing capacity-building programmes to foster ethical leadership in Islamic finance. With a strong focus on advancing leadership skills, the group actively drives training, human capital development, and empowerment initiatives—particularly for women—to enable meaningful contributions to the global evolution of Islamic finance. DDCAP’s unwavering support for these projects underscores its commitment to responsibly and sustainably connect to and strengthen the global Islamic financial market.

Through their strategic collaboration, Cambridge IFA and DDCAP remain committed to shaping the future of Islamic finance. Their efforts focus on cultivating the next generation of industry leaders, empowering women to excel in Islamic business and finance, and delivering cutting-edge financial intelligence that equips market leaders with the insights needed to drive innovation and growth.

The renewal of this partnership enables both organisations to strengthen their advocacy efforts and further enhance the global recognition and understanding of Islamic finance. By leveraging their combined expertise, they will continue to promote and implement impactful initiatives that drive greater awareness, acceptance, and adoption of Islamic finance principles and products worldwide.

Professor Humayon Dar, Executive Chairman of Cambridge IFA and Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, said:

"We are pleased to announce the renewal of our annual agreement with DDCAP Group, reaffirming our dedication to advancing the Islamic finance sector. This ongoing partnership underscores our mutual commitment to nurturing a robust Islamic financial ecosystem. Through our collaborative efforts, we continue to enhance our capacity-building and leadership initiatives, champion women empowerment and gender diversity, and provide accurate Islamic financial knowledge. Our alliance with DDCAP Group is instrumental in driving innovation and promoting sustainable development within the industry, ensuring we remain at the forefront of market needs and expectations.”

Stella Cox CBE, FCSI(Hon), Managing Director and Founder of DDCAP Group™ commented:

“DDCAP Group™ is proud and pleased that our strategic partnership with Cambridge IFA is extended, once again, thereby strengthening our shared commitment to our established and expanding collaborations and initiatives.

We feel privileged that the projects that our partnership encompasses are well regarded for their positive contribution to Islamic finance and that they also align so closely with the priorities of DDCAP’s sustainable and responsible actions program encompassing the targets and objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) & 17 (Partnerships).

We look forward to the ongoing development of our partnership in the year ahead and eagerly anticipate the enhancements that we will work together to bring to our joint programmes for the benefit of our industry sector and its stakeholders.

About Cambridge IFA

Cambridge IFA, a financial services intelligence house, specialises in Islamic finance development and advocacy, leadership positioning and brand development equipped with powerful and intelligent tools to evaluate business analytics, macroeconomic indicators and understand the market trends. Cambridge-IFA provides consultancy to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the areas of developmental financial markets and alternative finance and banking products, procedures, practices and policies. Mainly, the institution develops indicators for the alternative banking and finance industry.

About DDCAP Group™

DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is the industry-leading market intermediary and digital solutions enabler, connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly via its proprietary, multi award-winning platform, ETHOS AFP™ (ETHOS). Outside of its London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes representative offices in Bahrain, the Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

ETHOS is the market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties, with functionality delivering an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.

DDCAP is committed to developing and supporting awareness of the business and ethical adherence for responsible finance. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties internationally.