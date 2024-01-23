Dubai – Gulf Craft, the leading manufacturer of luxury yachts, superyachts, and mega yachts in the Middle East and Asia, along with its luxury superyacht brand, Majesty Yachts, proudly served as the Official Yacht Sponsor for the 14th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards. The prestigious event unfolded at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm and showcased international football excellence with stars from both the past and present.

The following day, in a testament to the pursuit of excellence, Majesty Yachts hosted the exclusive "Breakfast of Champions" aboard its signature vessel, the Majesty 100. Football legends and managers enjoyed the superyacht's distinctive features, while exclusive interviews with Casemiro and John Terry added an extra layer of prestige to this extraordinary experience.

Explore more at www.globesoccer.com/awards and www.majesty.gulfcraftinc.com.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

