Amman – Royal Jordanian Airlines announced the designation of a number of its aircraft to carry images of Jordan’s national football team players, Al Nashama, coinciding with their participation in the 2026 World Cup, in a step that reflects the national carrier’s support for this historic achievement.

The Vice Chairman / CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, said that this initiative comes within the framework of the company’s national role in promoting Jordanian achievements globally. He noted that the aircraft featuring images of Al Nashama players will carry a message of pride from Jordan to the various destinations served by the airline around the world.

Majali added that Royal Jordanian has launched a unified visual identity for the campaign, which has been applied across fan scarves, boarding passes, airport passenger shuttle buses, and travel amenity kits, further enhancing Al Nashama’s presence across various passenger touchpoints.

He affirmed that the airline will leverage its global network to promote this achievement, including its five destinations in the United States, among them the recently launched Amman–Dallas route, which now operates six weekly flights. This will help share Al Nashama’s success story and showcase Jordan to millions of travelers around the world.