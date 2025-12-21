Leveraging MADKOUR Holding’s national role and long-standing experience in executing major infrastructure and national projects, MADKOUR Developments, the holding’s real estate arm, has announced the launch of its first project in the New Capital, underscoring its strategic ambition to play an active role in the state’s comprehensive urban development agenda.

Eng. Hesham Madkour, Vice President of MADKOUR Holding, stated that the group’s strategy is founded on commitment and quality—principles that also underpin MADKOUR Developments. Through this subsidiary, the company aims to introduce new standards to Egypt’s real estate market based on credibility, readiness and quality ensuring optimal investment value for its clients.

He added, “For over two decades, MADKOUR Holding has played a pivotal role in delivering national infrastructure projects, with annual business volumes surpassing $1bn. Today, we are channeling this extensive experience and solid financial strength into the real estate development sector. Our market entry is distinctive and non-traditional, built on self-financing and integrated capabilities of the Group’s companies, allowing us to offer a real estate product defined by proven delivery and tangible results—not promises.”

Madkour noted that selecting the New Capital reflects the company’s confidence in its role as a model of integrated urban development and a prime investment destination, as well as one of Egypt’s flagship sustainable development projects.

He further pointed out that the New Capital’s Financial District has been chosen as the site for the company’s first project in the city.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ahmed Attia, CEO of MADKOUR Developments, said that the company has implemented a strong strategic plan to ensure a distinctive and unconventional entry into the market.

Attia added that the company is committed to delivering projects that provide genuine value to the market and fulfill clients’ expectations, drawing on MADKOUR Holding’s technical and managerial expertise and its unwavering dedication to quality standards and timely project completion.

MADKOUR Developments’ CEO disclosed that the company’s first project is strategically located in the Financial District of the New Capital. It is a fully completed administrative development, embodying the company’s “Reality First” strategy, based on the belief that credibility begins with tangible results rather than promises.

This approach ensures that projects are delivered fully built, providing investors and clients with a clear vision and fostering trust in real estate product from day one, Attia explained.

He noted, “We are unveiling a new concept for office buildings: the ‘Open Business Campus.’ By moving beyond traditional layouts, we’ve created a flexible work environment featuring three interconnected buildings, outdoor plazas, and dedicated service areas, tailored to the needs of international companies and banks.”

Attia stated that the project is “fully constructed and ready for viewing,” allowing clients to move in and commence operations within just one year, offering the fastest return on investment (ROI) in the market.

He added that MADKOUR Utilities’ technology will be used to manage and operate the project, ensuring efficiency, sustainability, and reduced operating costs.

Founded by Dr. Mostafa Madkour, MADKOUR Holding is a leading national powerhouse operating in energy, residential community management, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Boasting an annual business volume of over $1bn and a team of more than 6,000 employees. MADKOUR Holding has successfully completed over 120 landmark projects across Egypt, the Arab region, and Africa.

Further, the launch of MADKOUR Developments marks a strategic step in reinforcing MADKOUR’s position as one of the few entities that combines contracting, technology, and real estate development under a single umbrella, targeting clients seeking investment security and trusted quality.