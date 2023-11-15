Madina, Saudi Arabia: Empire Cinemas has expanded its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after opening its first branch in the Madina region.



Located at Al Rashid Mall, it is the 10th branch to be opened by Empire Cinema in Saudi Arabia with the cinema home to 10 screens and a capacity of 764 seats. It also includes a children’s theatre and a designated play area while the industry’s latest cutting-edge technologies help deliver compelling experiences for visitors.



The new branch in Madina is part of Empire Cinema’s on-going efforts to provide great cinema experience for all cinemagoers every time and will contribute to the growth of Saudi’s cinema sector. In Q2 of 2023, the Kingdom’s cinema sector recorded a growth of 28 per cent.



Gino Hadad, the Chief Executive Officer of Empire Cinemas, said: “Having joined Saudi Arabia’s market in 2019, in collaboration with Abdul Rahman Saad Al Rashid & Sons, our objective has always been to offer a unique cinema experience that falls in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and creating a lively community through cultural and entertainment facilities that follow global standards.”

He added: “Our Medina cinema branch attracted a large number of visitors and we look forward to welcoming more in the near future.”



With the opening of its 10th branch in Medina, cinema goers will have more options to watch a film at Empire Cinemas, which now has 112 screens across its Saudi Arabia portfolio. Empire also offers a unique cinema experience through eight luxurious experiences, utilising modern advanced technologies.



It is the second cinema branch to be opened by Empire Cinemas this year following Riyadh-Rawaba in June 2023.The branch includes four exclusive experiences - IMAX LASER, designed to immerse the audience through projectors through laser technology and advanced sound system - making even the smallest of noises heard.



Additionally, there is also the SCREEN X experience that enables viewers to enjoy a movie with 270 degrees across a large two-sided screen.



