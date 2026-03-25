Dubai: Mada Media, the entity responsible for organising, developing, and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in Dubai, has announced a distinguished investment opportunity through the launch of a new tender for premium digital advertising assets located along one of the emirate’s busiest transportation corridors.

Under this significant new tender, referenced as (MM/COM/26-0010), Mada Media has invited licensed advertising companies with proven experience in managing large-scale outdoor advertising assets to submit proposals to obtain the rights to install, operate, and invest in 21 digital unipole billboard assets. These assets are strategically distributed along Sheikh Zayed Road in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai.

This opportunity provides licensed advertising companies with access to high-impact digital advertising assets in one of Dubai’s most dynamic areas and along one of its most important arterial roads, which connects the emirate to the capital, Abu Dhabi; enabling advertisers to reach millions of this dynamic main road users.

The tender was officially launched on 23 March 2026, with all relevant requirements released simultaneously with the announcement. Mada Media emphasises the importance for participating companies to adhere to the specified procedures, terms, and submission deadlines. The deadline for submitting technical proposals is 16 April 2026, while financial proposals must be submitted by 23 April 2026, which also marks the closing date of the tender.

This announcement is part of Mada Media’s ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai’s out-of-home advertising ecosystem by developing advanced digital advertising infrastructure aligned with global best practices and supporting the emirate’s ambition to lead global smart city rankings.

OOH companies wishing to participate must download and complete the bid’s official letter-of-Invitation form on the company’s website: www.madamedia.com and submit it via email to: contracts@madamedia.com. It is essential to include the tender reference number (MM/COM/26-0010) in the subject line. Tender documents will only be made available to qualified advertising companies that meet Mada Media’s approved procurement requirements.

It is worth noting that this is the second tender launched by the company in 2026, with more major tenders to be announced subsequently to inform the market of available investment opportunities in Dubai’s outdoor advertising sector. This initiative is part of Mada Media’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and equal investment opportunities for all licensed advertising companies operating in the emirate, in line with its mission and vision to preserve Dubai’s aesthetics and sustainability, while contributing to shaping the city’s urban landscape through advancing digital transformation in out-of-home advertising.