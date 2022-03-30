Dubai: Mac Al Gurg, a part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group and leading supplier of building and construction products, sanitary ware, plumbing materials and drainage systems, has ushered in a new era in sustainability for the MENA market with an exclusive partnership as sole distributor for Niagara and its innovative line of products. Niagara is the leading manufacturer of complete sanitary ware solutions for utility companies, public and private sector enterprises and environmentally conscious consumers.

Featuring a patented Stealth technology, Niagara products provide superior water savings while delivering high-quality performance and power. The range includes Western water closets, showerheads, rain showers, shower rails, wash basins and bidets, with all products offering a more efficient solution due to their trademarked design and innovative, water-saving technology. Niagara’s patented Stealth technology uses the least amount of water of any single flush toilet on the market today (0.8 gallons per flush).

Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, said: “Mac Al Gurg has a long tradition of partnering with renowned global brands in the supply of high-quality, technologically advanced products. With the introduction of the Niagara brand in the region, we offer our customers and clients a more sustainable choice with regards to water conservation.

“In a world where roughly 98% of water is non-potable, prudent and economic use of this precious resource makes a huge difference. Saving water requires a two-pronged approach - a change in habits and efficient water management systems. With the introduction of Niagara, our customers know they are achieving the utmost water-savings possible while also reducing their utility costs.”

Niagara’s Executive Vice President Carl Wehmeyer added “Our partnership with Mac Al Gurg will allow us to better serve the growing MENA market with our diverse product range focused on water saving solutions. At Niagara, we have re-engineered the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet which will result in water savings of up to 77 per cent. We are confident that with the support of Mac Al Gurg, we will be one step closer in achieving our goals of equipping customers around the world with technology that focuses on conserving water without sacrificing performance.”

Through this partnership with Niagara, Mac Al Gurg will offer a wide range of high-performance products and sanitary ware which offers a water-conservation solution to everyday consumers as well as businesses in the residential, hospitality and construction sectors.

