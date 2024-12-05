Amana Healthcare’s recognition is in line with M42’s vision of operating at the forefront of medical advancement to provide the highest level of safe and precise care to patients

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, has been recognized for the third consecutive year by the Arab Hospitals Federation, receiving the prestigious Diamond Award for ‘Safety in Digital Transformation’ for its commitment to enhancing patient safety through digital advancements.

Building on the success of last year’s Silver Star award, Amana Healthcare has since shown exemplary leadership in digital safety initiatives, made improvements in safety metrics, and led advances in technology applications, data security and patient privacy. The award was presented to Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare, at a ceremony held during the Arab Hospitals Federation's Silver Jubilee celebration, under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Amana Healthcare’s digital safety initiatives have seen a reduction in antibiotic use in the form of isolates targeting carbapenem-resistant organisms such as E.coli, from 31 percent to 19 percent in 2024. Another significant improvement has been the decline of the total antibiotic consumption from 130 days per 1,000 patient days to 90 days.

A key driver of this success was the development of a digitally enabled Antimicrobial Stewardship Program featuring ‘Power BI,’ a business intelligence dashboard that supports real-time surveillance of antimicrobial resistance — when germs like bacteria can defeat the drugs designed to kill them. This program enhances patient safety by empowering clinicians to make timely, data-driven decisions, resulting in a threefold increase in clinician consultations. The dashboard offers clinicians visual, evidence-based tools for more precise antimicrobial prescribing.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Gray said: “At Amana Healthcare, we focus on delivering patient-centric care enabled by advanced technologies and innovative solutions, including artificial intelligence (AI), to provide precise and preventive care. Following last year’s win, we were inspired to continue advancing our digital innovations and strengthening the fight against antimicrobial resistance, which is a critical issue in healthcare. This achievement highlights our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to prioritize patient safety and improve clinical outcomes. As the region’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services, we are committed to continuously enhancing our digital solutions to benefit our patients.”

Amana Healthcare plans to expand its Antimicrobial Stewardship Program with improvements to the ‘Power BI’ dashboard, such as predictive analytics for early intervention in infection control. Ongoing training and updates will equip caregivers to fully utilize these tools, prioritizing patient safety and operational efficiency. The innovative program has the potential for nationwide implementation. Patient data remains secure under Federal Law and international security standards, ensuring compliance and safety throughout the digital transformation.

For more information on the awards, visit https://ahfonline.net. To book an appointment at Amana Healthcare, visit https://amanahealthcare.com or call 800 262 6242.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah

Email: mfarah@webershandwick.com