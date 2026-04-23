Growing footprint tackles chronic kidney disease, a public health issue, with over 220,000 treatments annually

Acquisition underpins M42’s strategy to build globally connected care platforms to improve access to high-quality care in line with data sovereignty regulations

Abu Dhabi, UAE – M42, a global health leader powered by AI, technology and genomics, and its world leading renal care business, Diaverum, today announced the completion of a strategic acquisition of four clinics in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, from the Lund Group: CDTR and CDTR Prime in Sorocaba, INDI in Itapetininga, and Lund Nefrologia in Itu. The move takes Diaverum clinics to 18 in Brazil, including three vascular access centers, affirming its long-term commitment to improving access to renal care and supporting better health outcomes in Latin America’s largest market.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a significant public health issue in Brazil, affecting over 10 million people, with many individuals remaining undiagnosed until late stages. In São Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and economically significant state, CKD affects an estimated 6–9% of the adult population[1], with approximately 2.3% of those patients at stage 5 CKD requiring dialysis, driving demand for accessible, high-quality care, particularly in underserved areas. Studies show that early detection and intervention are essential to prevent the disease from reaching later stages when dialysis is needed, reducing morbidity and mortality.

Diaverum’s expanded operations in Brazil will deliver more than 220,000 treatments annually. The platform combines owned clinics, public hospital partnerships, and acute service agreements, demonstrating a flexible, scalable model that can be adapted across international healthcare systems, including in the Middle East.

The acquisition also underpins M42’s strategy to build globally connected care platforms from its base in Abu Dhabi, in full alignment with data sovereignty regulations across our markets. By integrating clinical expertise, digital infrastructure and chronic disease management at scale, the model enables more coordinated, accessible and patient-centred care across diverse and high-growth markets.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, said: “At M42, we are building a globally scaled health intelligence platform that tackles some of the world’s most pressing health challenges, including chronic kidney disease. Our expansion in Brazil is not just about growth; it grants more people in Brazil access to high-quality renal care that empowers patients with clinical insights, predictive analytics and digital tools to support earlier intervention and better long-term health outcomes.”

This acquisition builds on Diaverum’s recent purchase of Serviço de Nefrologia Ribeirão Preto (SENERP) and further strengthens its footprint in Brazil. The latest transaction includes management contracts in two public hospitals and acute service agreements, extending care delivery across critical points in the healthcare system.

Rafael Romanini, Diaverum CEO and COO for Europe and LATAM, said: “Brazil is a strategic market for Diaverum, not only because of its scale and growth potential, but because of the opportunity to continue advancing the standard of care for patients who rely on dialysis every day. With M42, we are building a connected care model that delivers consistent, high-quality, patient-centred treatment across markets. The clinics we are bringing into the network are deeply rooted in their communities and play an essential role in expanding access to care.”

In cities such as Itu and Itapetininga, the clinics are the only private dialysis providers, making them vital to local patients and families. In Sorocaba, the facilities serve as important regional hubs with capacity to support growing demand. This presents a clear opportunity for more integrated approaches. Diaverum’s global platform and Care Delivery Model caters to this need by aligning clinical excellence with digital infrastructure and strong governance, enabling more scalable and consistent care delivery.

As M42 continues to expand globally, insights and clinical learnings from high-volume markets such as Brazil will further strengthen innovation, research and care delivery capabilities across its geographical footprint. The approach aligns with the UAE’s broader ambition to lead in next-generation healthcare, while addressing the growing burden of chronic diseases both regionally and globally.

About M42

M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.

Established in 2023, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

SVP, Global Corporate Affairs, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae

About Diaverum

Diaverum is a Swedish-born, multinational healthcare organisation that provides life-enhancing renal care to patients with chronic kidney disease, empowering them to live fulfilling lives. Our vision is to transform renal care, delivering and broadening access to the highest quality of kidney care for patients around the world. At the heart of what we do is our standardised care delivery model, continuously evolving digital & AI infrastructure and people caring for patients with competence, passion and inspiration.

As a global leader and the largest independent renal service provider in Europe, we have 14,200 healthcare professionals caring for around 45,000 patients across over 460 clinics in 25 countries globally. We provide renal care personalised to patients’ needs and choices, offering a portfolio of treatments ranging from preventive care, haemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and home care, to the coordination of patients’ comorbidities and holiday dialysis.

Founded in 1991 in Malmö, Sweden, Diaverum is part of the M42 group of companies, the global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet.

[1] https://www.gov.br/