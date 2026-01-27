Egypt - Private equity firm Adenia Partners has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Egypt’s Parkville Pharmaceuticals from Admaius Capital Partners and the company’s founders, the parties announced on Monday.

The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, marks the first exit for Admaius Capital Partners’ current fund. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parkville, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cairo, operates across the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The company’s portfolio includes skincare, haircare, and therapeutic lines, which it develops, manufactures, and distributes within the Egyptian market and for export.

Admaius invested in Parkville alongside its founders, Chairperson Sherif Bassiouny and CEO Mahmoud Farrag, in November 2023. Since that investment, the company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities, corporate governance, and e-commerce presence despite macroeconomic challenges in Egypt, including currency devaluations and high inflation.

“The dollar returns to our investors are very attractive and demonstrate what is possible when strong market positioning, drive and focus combine with superior execution,” said Marlon Chigwende, Admaius Managing Partner. He added that the sale underscores the fund’s performance and the firm’s ability to operate in complex environments.

Ahmed Rady, Managing Director at Admaius, said the firm’s work in Egypt focused on strengthening operations and scalability through a “hands-on, partnership-driven approach.”

Zilla Capital served as the sole financial advisor to the existing shareholders for the transaction, while Matouk Bassiouny acted as legal counsel. Adenia Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

