Nairobi, Kenya: Lyvely, the fast-rising social monetization platform redefining how creators connect, share, and earn, has officially launched in Africa with a first-of-its-kind integration with M-Pesa, marking a new chapter for the continent’s digital economy by providing creators and entrepreneurs instant access to monetization tools and direct mobile payments.

Empowering Youth

Lyvely’s expansion began with a youth-driven launch in Kenya, where its vision of being the Platform for the People struck a powerful chord. Within weeks, the platform attracted over 200,000 organic users, driven by community referrals and creator advocacy, proof of Africa’s growing demand for digital platforms that go beyond entertainment, empowering youth to create, connect, and earn.

“Africa’s youth are redefining what it means to be digital—they’re bold, expressive, and ready to turn creativity into livelihood,” said Farah Zafar, Co-Founder and CEO of Lyvely.

“Lyvely isn’t another social app; it’s a social empowerment platform. Through our integration with M-Pesa, we’ve built a bridge between creativity and commerce, making it possible for anyone with a phone and a dream to get paid instantly. Our campus-to-community campaigns represent the heartbeat of Africa’s youth: vibrant, ambitious, and unstoppable.”

Why Africa, Why Now

Africa’s digital economy is on track to reach $180 billion by 2025, powered by the world’s fastest-growing mobile-money ecosystem and a new generation of tech-savvy youth. Yet millions of talented creators and freelancers remain excluded from global monetization systems due to payment barriers and limited infrastructure.

Lyvely bridges that gap by combining social networking, fintech, and creator monetization in one seamless mobile experience. With M-Pesa integration, users can earn instantly through paid calls, livestreams, subscriptions, and tips, all within the app.

Built on a secure, mobile-first infrastructure optimized for low-bandwidth environments, Lyvely ensures accessibility and inclusion even in regions with limited connectivity, making it Africa’s first end-to-end social monetization ecosystem, where every interaction can translate directly into earnings.

Co-Creating Africa’s Digital Future

Beyond monetization, Lyvely aims to build a borderless digital economy that empowers Africa’s creators, educators, freelancers, and micro-entrepreneurs. The company is finalizing partnerships with leading telecom and fintech ecosystems to launch “Create & Earn” data bundles, making content creation and streaming more affordable and accessible across the continent.

“We’re not just expanding into Africa; we’re co-creating with Africa,” added Zafar. “This continent is overflowing with talent and ambition. Lyvely is here to help turn that creative energy into sustainable income, one connection and one transaction at a time.”

With its Africa rollout underway, Lyvely is charting a bold roadmap to expand access, inclusion, and opportunity for a thriving digital creator economy across the continent and beyond.

About Lyvely

Lyvely is a global social monetization platform empowering creators, freelancers, and entrepreneurs to connect, create, and earn within a single ecosystem.

Combining tools like video calls, livestreams, and community feeds with integrated payments, subscriptions, and tipping, Lyvely transforms engagement into real economic opportunity.

Contact details:

Rose Perinchery

Marketing@lyvely.com