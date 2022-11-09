Dubai real estate drew AED 160 billion in investment in the first eight months of 2022

Dubai, UAE: Unique Properties, one of Dubai’s leading real estate agencies has observed substantial growth in the UAE’s real estate landscape. In particular, transactions in Dubai have surged with over AED 6.2 billion in property deals registered last week alone. Unique Properties explains this significant spike and shares insights on why the market will remain red-hot for the near future.

Dubai’s property market saw nearly AED 160 billion in investment in the first eight months of 2022. The government recently announced the lifting of all restrictions and preventive measures across the UAE to further renew investor trust as buyers accelerate in purchasing an assortment of residential plots, apartments and villas. This upward trajectory has held steady as Dubai announced AED 3.8 billion in real estate deals at the top of last week, and an additional AED 2.4 billion registered in a single day toward the tail-end of it.

UAE real estate growth is being spurred further with the Qatar World Cup 2022 (QWC) nearly set to commence. Qatar’s proximity to Dubai will see QWC visitors who transit through the emirate make property purchases for either living in it or as an investment; occupancy rates in Dubai are expected to soar above 90%, paralleling Expo 2020 and making Q4 performance comparable to the same period in 2021.

Arash Jalili, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Properties, UAE HQ, said: “UAE real estate is flourishing, and in particular, the luxury segment has attracted significant investment in 2022. Several luxury villas have sold for high-profile valuations in the range of AED 100 to AED 300m and we expect this trend to continue. The country’s meticulous management of the pandemic and the resounding success of Expo 2020 have greatly benefited Dubai’s real estate landscape. The World Cup in Qatar will ensure that the property market stays red hot for the coming months.”

The recent uptick in transactions in Dubai’s real estate sector has included the sale of 769 villas and apartments worth AED1.76 billion, 73 land plots worth AED 195.5 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED 30.97m. Unique Properties’ expertise has garnered immense trust in the UAE’s real estate landscape, and their extensive market knowledge has steered the facilitation of countless transactions across Dubai’s residential off-plan segment. The full-service award-winning agency facilitates resale property sales and commercial and rental transactions.