Bond Habitat, a leader in exclusive property design & build development and refurbishment, has partnered with Xpanel Technologies, a pioneering global manufacturer of advanced structural modular panel systems.

Through this collaboration, Bond Habitat has been appointed as an approved installer for all Xpanel products across the UAE, expanding its capabilities to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable, and high-quality interior and exterior solutions.

Xpanel’s wide range of innovative products offers a one-stop construction solution. Based on three-dimensional composite concrete structures, the system provides cost and time savings while delivering high-performance construction resistance and thermo-acoustic insulation. The products are non-toxic, has less energy consumption, and are resilient in the face of climate change – reducing carbon emissions by 14% and energy use by up to 40%.

Mario Formisano, Co-founder of Bond Habitat, commented: “Xpanel is disrupting the construction market and can be used in any method of delivery, a robust system that is solid construction but brings so many tangible benefits, including reducing time and cost while maintaining quality. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Bond Habitat. The brand’s state-of-the-art products align perfectly with our vision of delivering luxury, efficiency, and sustainability in every project. By becoming an approved installer, we are enhancing our ability to offer exceptional, customisable solutions that redefine modern living and developing exciting plans to bring the products’ possibilities to life for our clients.”

Xpanel’s modular systems are renowned for their durability, versatility, and ease of installation, making them an ideal choice for both residential and commercial projects. With Bond Habitat’s expertise in bespoke refurbishments and high-end property transformations, this collaboration will set new standards for quality and innovation in the UAE’s property sector.

Media Contact:

Samantha@the-prcompany.com