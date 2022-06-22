DUBAI, United Arab Emirates /PRNewswire/ -- LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty has been appointed by wasl Asset Management Group for the sales of 1 Residences, the signature luxury residential complex within the wasl1 master development.

The elegantly designed complex has been envisioned to meet the most discerning demands of potential investors and new homebuyers, offering a ready-to-move-in development in the heart of the city.

George Azar, Chairman and CEO of LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty said, " Several initiatives from the UAE government in providing unrivalled stability to weather globally impactful events have turbocharged an influx of new investors. The continued global interest in Dubai will result in the rise of real estate assets designed specifically for new home-owners and investors, especially those that are of high-quality and are ready to be occupied. Through 1 Residences, the developers have created an environment that appeals to those looking for an immersive living experience with excellent connectivity."

As the flagship residential complex in wasl1, the dual-tower 1 Residences project features beautifully appointed apartments ranging from one- to three-bedroom units. It is also home to a unique array of world-class amenities and facilities managed by wasl, including an outdoor 340-metre jogging track and a vast outdoor swimming pool that overlooks incredible views of the city's skyline.

1 Residences is situated in the heart of wasl1 and offers its residents superb access to both old and new Dubai. Buyers will not only be pleased by the investor-friendly elements of the development but will also enjoy the benefits of tailored financing options and interior-design packages offered through preferred partners.

About LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty focuses on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond. LUXHABITAT Sotheby's International Realty represents the marketing and sales partnership between Sotheby's International Realty brand in the entire GCC region and LUXHABITAT, a design-led real estate marketing and technology company. Together, we are now the biggest and strongest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in Dubai, making us the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in the market today. We are focused in sourcing the best quality properties in premium residential areas such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Al Barari, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Meadows, Lakes and Arabian Ranches as well as the best apartments and penthouses in upscale buildings such as Le Reve, Index Tower, Six Towers, Burj Khalifa, The Address Hotels, among others. For more information, visit its award-winning website at www.luxhabitat.ae

