Cairo - After the success and high demand of customers on the first phase of the project, Lozan Urban Development LUD opened its headquarters in New Cairo inside Arabella BLaza Mall to be closer to its customers, and announced the launch of the second phase of its apex business complex in the most distinctive places in the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital.

"The second phase of the project comprises unique units in a variety of areas that meet the ambitions and desires of customers by providing a number of commercial units under the "Franchise" system to achieve the highest investment return for customers in its project."

Adel Abdel Moneim, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said pointing out that the new phase includes a variety of facilities and flexible payment systems provided by the company to its customers in accordance with their different needs.

He explained that the mixed-use project comprises administrative, commercial, and medical units on an area of 2600 square meters, with investments of approximately 700 million pounds, a land + 12 floors, with a variety of units, with areas starting from 35 meters up to 100 square meters, with payment systems starting with 5% down payment and facilities up to 12 years, and is expected to fully complete the delivery of the project within 4 years of implementation.

He confirmed that engineering consultant office Mohammed Hafiz "HAFEZ Consultants" was contracted for engineering designs for the project, in addition to "CAD" business management company as a management and operating consultant to ensure the operation and management of the project "Apex Business Mall" in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

Lozan Urban Development Company has succeeded in implementing a number of various projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE with investments that exceeded the AED 250 million, in addition to its strategic partnership with a number of companies operating in the new administrative capital with investments of up to EGP 300 million, and the company is currently working on a number of administrative, commercial, residential and tourism projects in Delta governorates with investments reaches 350 million pounds.

-Ends-