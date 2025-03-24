Proposals will be accepted until 30 April 2025

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi has extended the deadline for proposal submissions to Made with louvre Abu Dhabi until 30 April 2025, following a strong response from local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This extension ensures even more businesses have the opportunity to take part in this distinctive initiative and showcase their creativity.

The Made with Louvre Abu Dhabi initiative is aimed at forging innovative brand collaborations with UAE-based SMEs. This programme is designed to celebrate the iconic cultural and architectural heritage of the museum while fostering creativity and sustainable growth within the UAE.

Themed around the museum’s iconic architecture, the first edition of this initiative invites UAE-based businesses to draw inspiration from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s breathtaking design and rich cultural tapestry. This collaboration will result in the creation of an exclusive range of innovative, high-quality products that embody the spirit of the museum and resonate with both local and international audiences.

The collaboration with the museum provides local SMEs with a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise by developing exclusive, branded products. These items will be available at both the SMEs’ stores and the museum’s Boutique. This collaboration not only enhances the visibility of local businesses but also offers the museum a curated selection of high-quality, bespoke products, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship that supports small businesses and the local economy.

With a strong emphasis on celebrating UAE heritage and supporting the local economy, this programme reflects Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to its community. By providing local businesses with opportunities to connect and showcase their talents, the initiative highlights UAE craftsmanship and creativity on a global stage.

Application process and timeline

30 April 2025: Accepting proposals

Accepting proposals May 2025: Committee reviews and approval process

Committee reviews and approval process July 2025: Physical product development begins

Proposals can be submitted to Development@louvreabudhabi.ae

For more information visit our website here. Please note that the information sheet, along with the Terms and Conditions required for the application, is available for download on our website.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s operating hours

Museum: Open: 10 am – 6.30 pm (Tuesday – Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 8.30 pm (Friday - Sunday); closed on Monday.

Dome: Open: 10 am – midnight (Tuesday - Sunday) - last entry 11 pm; closed on Monday.

Museum Café: Open: 10 am – 7 pm (Tuesday - Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 9 pm (Friday – Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Art Lounge: Open: 3 pm – 12 am (last order 11 pm); closed on Monday and during summer.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Marta Bar: Open: 12 pm – 12 am (last orders at 10 pm) (Tuesday – Thursday, Sunday); weekends: 12 pm – 1 am (last order at 10.30 pm) (Friday – Saturday); closed on Monday.

Aptitude Café: Open: 9 am – 10 pm (daily including Monday)

Follow Louvre Abu Dhabi on social media: Facebook (Louvre Abu Dhabi), Twitter (@LouvreAbuDhabi) and Instagram (@LouvreAbuDhabi) #LouvreAbuDhabi.

For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abrahamic Family House and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of cultural institutions. Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that supports the region’s heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape. Saadiyat Cultural District is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The District invites the world to engage with diverse cultures, fostering dialogue exchange, and offers a global cultural space that supports the region and the global South.