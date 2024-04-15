This is the second University L’Oréal Saudi Arabia collaborates with to prepare the future hairdressers of Saudi Women. To date, the academy graduated 32 students, boasting an impressive 70% employment rate in local salons.

With the launch of new L’Oréal academies in Riyadh, Damman and Khobar, L'Oréal aims to graduate 100 Saudi hairdressers annually.

Dammam: L’Oréal Saudi in partnership with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University announces the successful graduation of the inaugural cohort from its hairdressing certification program. Specifically designed for Saudi women, this program underscores L'Oréal's commitment to empowering women in the Kingdom's private sector through skill development in the beauty industry. Nine dedicated students have completed an intensive 6-month program, totalling to 800 hours of theoretical learning, hands-on practice, and internship experience within top salons in Dammam.

With 67% of graduates having already secured positions in renowned salons across Dammam, the program's achievement showcases its effectiveness in empowering Saudi women and providing them with career opportunities in the beauty industry. The program is poised to commence again after Ramadan 2024, continuing its mission to equip Saudi women with a métier in the beauty industry while also supporting local salons in enhancing their Saudization rates.

Mehdi Moutaoukil, General Manager of L’Oréal Professional Products Division at L’Oréal Middle East, said: “The graduation of the inaugural cohort from Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University marks another milestone in our journey to empower Saudi women and elevate the standards of the entire beauty industry in the Kingdom. Through continued investment in skill development and education, we aspire to deepen our support for Saudi women, equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary to pursue fulfilling careers in the beauty sector.”

Patricia Freiha, Business Unit Director L’Oréal Professional Products Division - Saudi Arabia, commented: “Our partnership with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and driving sustainable growth in the private sector. This commitment highlights L’Oréal's dedication to fostering a robust ecosystem where Saudi women not only excel as professionals but also have the opportunity to become leaders and mentors within the industry.”

Dr. Fatimah Abdulrahman Alrawajeh, Dean of Applied College, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, commented: “Our partnership with L’Oréal Hairdressing Institute underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and driving sustainable growth in the private sector. At Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, we want to introduce more opportunities for Saudi young women to become hairdressers and entrepreneurs and inspire the new generation through their artistic and technical work.”

The L'Oréal Hairdressing Academy's journey began in Riyadh in 2021 at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, where it has since graduated 23 students, boasting an impressive 80% employment rate. This ongoing program has been instrumental in providing valuable opportunities within the local hairdressing industry.

Building on this success, L’Oréal Saudi Arabia has established official commercial registration for its training activities, enabling the provision of hairdressing certification for Saudi women in its L’Oréal Academies located in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar. The program, spanning six months, aims to educate and empower a minimum least 100 Saudi hairdressers annually.

ABOUT L’ORÉAL MIDDLE EAST

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s.The company formally set-up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 53 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2012 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio 26 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics.

In 2022, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 13th time in a row. It has also been recognized as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the fifth year in a row. In the same year, UNIVERSUM ranked The Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide, and number one in the UAE while ranked it second in KSA in the FMCG category.

ABOUT L’ORÉAL, PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS DIVISION

The Professional Products Division distributes its products in salons worldwide. Through its vast array of brands, the division can meet the needs of different hair care salons, for colour, shape and styling, shampoos and general hair care needs. A privileged partner of hairdressers, this division offers them products made with the best technologies as well as high-level training, to ensure professional service and a memorable consumer journey.