Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Lootah Biofuels, a leading circular economy company and the largest UCO-based biofuel producer in the UAE welcomed Vasudevan Sivankutty, Minister for General Education and Labour in the Government of Kerala, to discuss and showcase the education and awareness initiatives undertaken by the company for students to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders.

The minister visited Lootah Biofuels' facilities and was briefed about the company's educational programme, IA Experience, which focuses on circular economy and sustainable waste management and is run in partnership with various educational institutions. The programme helps bridge the knowledge acquired in the classrooms and their real-life applications through the company's waste-to-energy operations that convert used cooking oil (UCO) to biofuels. The visit follows UAE's membership of the Global Biofuel Alliance led by India.

Renowned for his "Clean City, Green City" campaign during his time as Trivandrum Corporation's mayor, Mr Sivankutty was impressed by UAE's achievements in circular economy and waste-to-energy sector, as well as how the nation educates its youth about the approach, and commented, "I am impressed by the sustainability the circular economy education initiatives of the UAE. Education is a valuable tool to inspire the next generation of sustainability leaders. With a population of over 34 million and more than 30,000 food outlets in operation, Kerala can derive immense value from implementing a circular economy-focused curriculum, which can significantly change current waste management and alternative energy projects."

He added, "I strongly believe a collaboration with Lootah Biofuels and entities in the circular economy sphere will further strengthen the biofuel sector in our state and inspire young generation to develop their own projects to reduce waste and promote sustainability."

Furthermore, Mr. Yousif Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Minister Sivankutty to the Lootah Biofuels and institutions under the Saeed bin Ahmed Al Lootah Charitable Foundation. We share the commitment to community development and contributing to a sustainable future through educating the next generation about the importance of the circular economy. We are eager to collaborate with the state in educating Kerala's young generation on the waste-to-energy concepts to inspire them to be part of the solution."

He added, "The UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 aims to balance energy production and consumption to meet global environmental commitments and create an environment conducive to economic growth in all sectors. This will be achieved by increasing the share of clean energy in the total energy mix up to 50%; honing the youth, preparing them, and equipping them with the knowledge to create greener and sustainable solutions will be key in achieving this in the UAE, and across the world to tackle climate change challenges."

