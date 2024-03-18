Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) of the United Arab Emirates and Lootah Biofuels, a leading circular economy pioneer producing biofuel from cooking oil in the UAE, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership aims to solidify bilateral relations and foster collaboration in developing, promoting, and utilizing biofuels as a sustainable and alternative energy source for the nation.

The MoU was signed at the Lootah Biofuels factory in Dubai Industrial City, by H.E Sharif Salim Al-Olama, the Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Mr. Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels.

The key focus areas under the MoU include collaborative R&D initiatives to explore and develop the biofuels market in the UAE and actively share knowledge and technical expertise through workshops, seminars, and knowledge-sharing sessions for industry stakeholders. The partnership will also facilitate the mutual exchange of comprehensive data pertaining to biofuel production and commercial distribution. This data will be instrumental in informing policy decisions and tracking progress towards national clean energy goals.

The collaboration will focus on raising awareness and promoting the use of biofuels across the UAE. This will contribute to enhancing the country's energy security and achieving its environmental sustainability objectives.

This MoU builds upon the successful meeting held in November 2023, where a high-level delegation from MoEI, led by H.E. Eng. Saif Ghobash, Assistant Undersecretary for the Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at MoEI, visited Lootah Biofuels. The visit allowed MoEI to witness firsthand Lootah Biofuels' innovative and sustainable solutions for biofuel production.

At the MoU signing, H.E Sharif Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “I would like to appreciate the efforts being made by Lootah Biofuels to promote the use of biofuels and to raise public awareness. We are excited to collaborate with Lootah Biofuels to continue advocating for adopting sustainable solutions while driving our climate commitments."

On his part, Mr. Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, said, “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signifies Lootah Biofuels’ commitment to supporting the UAE's clean energy strategies to develop greener and circular energy resources. As an Emirati brand, we are honoured to partner with MoEI to drive the biofuels industry forward and contribute to the UAE's Net-Zero 2050 ambition."

In addition to joint research and market development for biofuels, both parties will raise awareness and promote the use of biofuels across the UAE. The MoU underscores the UAE's unwavering commitment to achieving its clean energy goals and Net-Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative. By combining Lootah Biofuels' expertise in biofuel production with MOEI's leadership in energy policy, this collaboration will pave the way for significant advancements in the biofuels sector.

About Lootah Biofuels:

Lootah Biofuels was established in Dubai in 2010 to meet the growing demand for alternative fuels in the region, which aligns with the UAE's vision for sustainable development. Lootah Biofuel Company aims to provide and innovate long-term sustainable solutions to energy needs. By rapidly expanding production capacity, improving distribution channels and redefining biodiesel quality, Lootah Biofuels will further expand access to sustainable and environmentally friendly biofuels.

Visit: https://www.lootahbiofuels.com/