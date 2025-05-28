Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, the UAE’s leading private real estate group, is inviting investors in London to a dedicated exhibition featuring some of Dubai’s most attractive, high-return property prospects - including an early look at Azizi Milan, its Italian-inspired, environmentally conscious master-planned community. As part of its international roadshow, the event will take place on 31st of May, 2025 at Whitehall, Raffles London at The OWO, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Guests will have the opportunity to view a curated selection of units from Dubai’s most sought-after residential and hospitality locations.

Azizi Milan, a landmark master-planned community, guided by principles of sustainability, nature, and the cultured refinement of Italian fashion, brings the ageless Milanese charm to Dubai. At a total value exceeding AED 75 billion, Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40,000,000 sq. ft. in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire country. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, stated: “Discerning British investors have played a key role in helping the UAE realize its full potential and have been instrumental in shaping Dubai into the business, tourist and lifestyle destination it is today. Azizi Milan reflects that same European-Gulf harmony - a development inspired by the elegance of Milanese culture and architecture, made possible by the UAE’s world-class infrastructure and quality of life. This event offers UK investors direct access to some of Dubai’s most compelling property prospects. We look forward to forging new connections and welcoming more participants into the emirate’s dynamic property scene.”

Following appearances in Mumbai, Cairo, Istanbul, and now the English capital, the Azizi Milan roadshow continues on to Milan, New York, and additional global financial centers. As global interest in Dubai’s thriving property sector reaches new heights, Azizi Developments is extending its international reach by partnering with regional sales specialists to deliver tailored, culturally attuned experiences - from initial engagement through to handover. Starting June 2025, Azizi will be hosting a total of over 30 events per month across the globe, and over 50 in July, until the developer reaches 100 per month.

Azizi Milan has been conceptualized with inspiration from Milan's rich cultural heritage. Its bold arches and design elements add to aesthetics as well as function. The community embodies Italian sophistication, inviting future homeowners to immerse themselves in a lifestyle centered around living life to the fullest, where the beauty of everyday moments and simple pleasures are truly appreciated. Azizi Milan is poised to become the fashion capital of the region with its network of pedestrian-only fashion streets – each dedicated to their own realm of fashion, including one for perfumery, one for cosmetics, and more for bags, dress fashion, and beyond. Lined with an ample number of high-fashion brands and boutique shops, as well as numerous cafes, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife entertainment options, Azizi Milan will form a focal point for those who enjoy the city’s vibrant after-hours, as well as for those wanting to be part of internationally acclaimed fashion shows and other high-caliber events that will be hosted there.

Sustainability is a key consideration that guides the entire development of this contemporary zero-carbon community. To offset emissions, Azizi will support landmark mangrove carbon projects, as well as global forest and solar developments certified by VERRA and the Gold Standard. Next to a wide array of green building practices being implemented, every single building will feature its own beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, with the entirety of all roofs, as well as all podiums and a vast number of dedicated areas surrounding the residences, being planted with trees and flowers. Infinity pools will be framed by lush, meticulously manicured greenery. Through panoramic elevators that form an awe-inspiring feat of architecture in each and every building, residents and visitors are granted all-encompassing, scenic views of the community’s stunning nature, its many fountains and water features, and its wide array of sports courts and other facilities that will enrich lives and foster a sense of community and belonging.

Azizi Milan is a dynamic, self-sustaining haven with residential projects, a sprawling mall, luxury hotels, retail districts, office spaces, and lifestyle amenities, including schools, nurseries, mosques, wellness facilities, and parks. Its tallest towers, which will shape the northern skyline, will rise up to 70 stories high, while low- to mid-rises from 25 to 35 stories make up the central part of the development, easing the shift into a quieter, more tranquil residential atmosphere. The layout incorporates centric planning principles, allowing people to move easily, minimizing congestion and overcrowding. In addition, a picturesque canal will provide a unique waterfront setting for those who will call this prestigious city their new home.

Strategically situated on the iconic Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility. Adding to its location’s appeal, the community is just a short walk from the nearest future Blue Line metro station.

Azizi Milan follows the successful blueprint, construction and sales of Azizi’s Riviera in MBR City, and Azizi Venice in Dubai South, with Azizi Developments serving as the master developer, overseeing road networks and general infrastructure. This reflects the company’s dedication to holistic development, ensuring an integrated, all-inclusive and comprehensively well-thought-through environment.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel, Dubai.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR & Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com