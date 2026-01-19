47 senior executives from 20 nationalities were admitted to the initial cohort studying in Dubai.

Women represent 40% of the EMBA Dubai cohort - the highest female participation to date for the overall EMBA programme, which is offered in both in-person and blended learning format.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: London Business School (LBS) has welcomed a new cohort of senior executives to its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme, marking the start of its inaugural blended learning intake in Dubai and reinforcing the School’s growing engagement with business leaders across the Middle East.

A total of 99 students were admitted to the School’s inaugural blended learning (in-person and online) EMBA programme this year, with 47 students welcomed to the programme in Dubai and 52 in London. The Dubai cohort stands out for its strong regional representation and record levels of gender diversity, with women accounting for 40 per cent of the class, the highest proportion to date for the EMBA in Dubai.

The Dubai-based cohort brings together executives from 20 nationalities, anchored in the GCC and wider Middle East. Saudi Arabia represents the largest nationality group, followed by participants from Oman, the UAE, and Egypt, alongside professionals from Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Pakistan, and other markets spanning Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America. With 82 per cent commuting from outside the UAE, the cohort reflects the programme’s appeal to senior leaders across the region seeking a world-class education without relocating.

Students in Dubai bring an average of 13 years’ professional experience, ranging from 6 to 26 years, and represent 25 different industries, including finance, energy, technology, healthcare, government, and consumer sectors. The diversity of backgrounds mirrors the evolving leadership landscape of the Middle East and the UAE’s role as a regional hub for global business.

The new blended EMBA format combines in-person teaching in Dubai, live online sessions, and self-paced learning, enabling executives to balance demanding careers with academic study. Feedback from admitted students, particularly women and senior leaders, has highlighted how the flexible structure supports career progression while accommodating personal and professional responsibilities.

Commenting on the new intake, Graham Hastie, Associate Dean of Degree Education at London Business School, said, “It is a privilege to welcome such a diverse and accomplished group of senior leaders to our Executive MBA community in Dubai. The strength of regional participation and the record number of women joining this cohort reflect both the depth of leadership talent in the Middle East and the demand for flexible, globally recognised executive education.

“We are especially proud to see the highest-ever female representation in our EMBA Dubai class. Our blended format allows executives across the region to choose how and where they study, enabling them to pursue a world-class MBA while continuing to lead, contribute, and grow within their organisations and communities.”

For many participants, the balance offered by the blended model was a key factor in choosing London Business School.

Saeeda AlBalooshi, a student in the EMBA Dubai cohort, said, “What drew me to the LBS blended cohort was its balance - engaging learning experiences paired with the flexibility to grow professionally without putting life on hold.”

All EMBA students will complete the programme within 22 months, with the option to graduate in as little as 17 months, depending on elective choices. With Dubai at the heart of the programme, the latest cohort underscores London Business School’s long-term commitment to developing inclusive, globally minded leadership across the Middle East.

